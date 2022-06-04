Fox’s Welcome to Flatch and HBO Max’s Minx couldn’t be more different, but they do have one thing in common. Both comedies have a distinct point of view, and they are both hilarious. Writer, director, and producer, Paul Feig, had his hands full with both of these Comedy Series contenders, but he brings a painfully funny honesty to both shows.

In Minx, Ophelia Lovibond’s Joyce Prigger is determined to break into the male dominated world of publishing in the 1970’s, but she doesn’t anticipate that she can get her message of empowerment come across in a nude male magazine. For Feig, it was an opportunity to start a conversation about the female gaze that we so rarely see on television. We are living through a renaissance of male nudity on the small screen, and Minx pushes that idea to the very edges of the screen.

For Welcome to Flatch, Feig knew how much audiences react to documentary style comedies. The residents of Flatch don’t seem to expect much, but Feig was floored when he found Holmes to play the part of Kelly Mallet. We also talked about how Feig was very interested in having Seann William Scott join the comedy in a role unlike anything he’s ever played before.

There is a reason why we are so drawn to Feig’s work. Not only is it important to him and his company, Powderkeg, to lift the voices of female and LGBTQIA artists, but his humor is always gut-bustingly funny with something on its mind.

Welcome to Flatch is streaming on Hulu and Minx is streaming on HBO Max.