Awards Daily talks to The Dropout showrunner Liz Meriwether about how filming the limited series was a wild ride during Elizabeth Holmes’s Theranos trial.

Just as The Dropout on Hulu is a character study of a very complicated person, it’s also a story that itself is complicated. Early on in the first episode “I’m in a Hurry,” Elizabeth Holmes (Amanda Seyfried) reveals she’s been sexually assaulted while at Stanford. Not only did showrunner Liz Meriwether have the task of depicting such a tough moment, but she also had to do so in a way where audiences would take the crime seriously, despite the victim being someone known for fraud.

“It was something that we talked a lot about in the writers’ room, how to do it and what’s the responsible way of depicting it,” says Meriwether. “That was an example of one of the reasons why it’s so great to have a writers’ room because you can get all these different points of view on something. Hearing a lot of people’s experiences about something like that was really helpful for me to take a read of the room and figure out the best way to represent it. It’s a very difficult thing to represent on screen. It’s a very difficult thing in life period.”

Holmes presents a challenge to dramatize because she’s such a private person, or as Meriwether puts it, “a person who has curated what people saw of her,” but anecdotes, like Holmes’ high school track days from The Dropout podcast [for which the limited series is based on], helped provide insight and paint some color into her character.

“The anecdote about how Ana Arriola [former Apple chief design architect] saw her in her car before work dancing to hip-hop music alone—that really made me feel like I had some sense of who she was when no one was looking, and it helped me creatively think about her as a full character and not just the list of facts that journalists had reported on already.”

But while Meriwether and her team were tasked with making conclusions and connections about this mystifying individual, the work they put into it would soon be put under a microscope, especially since Holmes’s trial was going on while they were filming.

“That was definitely a wild ride. We were probably two-thirds of the way done shooting and the trial started and all these text messages started coming out. A lot of it was me up late at night checking to make sure I hadn’t completely missed something that was important. I don’t think we ended up having to go back and shoot anything new; I just tried to read as much as I could and incorporate the new information in what we still had to shoot. But that was insane. I had never experienced anything like that, actual evidence coming out in the middle of writing a thing. I was scared that something that would come out in the trial would be wildly different than what we had in the show. I don’t know what we would have done. We were mostly out of money,” says Meriwether with a laugh.

As the trial proved, all bets were off when it came to what Holmes would do to divert the blame from herself to her former lover Sunny Balwani. It’s something The Dropout even foreshadows when Elizabeth says in the finale that she was barely 18 when she met Sunny.

“That scene was supposed to be them playing all the cards that they had against each other. It was them both panicking and trying to one-up each other to show they were the ones who had power. And that’s an important card that she could play, the actual history of their relationship after they had kept it secret for so long.”

While there have been some whispers about The Dropout Season 2, Meriwether says that a lot of the stuff that the trial covered, the series covered already.

“I’m not sure what else we would do. She’s being sentenced in September, so we’ll see what else happens. Amanda keeps asking me,” she says with a laugh. “I don’t think Amanda is done with the character.”

Plus, maybe Meriwether’s vision of what would happen next, like in the finale “Lizzy” when Elizabeth lets out a scream, might be more human and cathartic than anything we could hope for from real life.

“With the scene with Elizabeth and Michaela Watkins’ character, I thought, ‘what would happen next?’ And it felt like she’d keep trying to run away, and getting an Uber would be what would happen. And that felt emotionally complicated for her, this other startup and her, the everyday ordinariness of it would bother her. I think on the page it just says, ‘Everything comes out’ or something like that.”

The iconic scream that ends the series wasn’t even in the script, but Meriwether credits Seyfried for taking the moment and running with it.

“Of course Amanda is such an incredible performer. I don’t think it says that she should scream, that was me passing the ball to Amanda. And Amanda had a really strong vision for it. ‘I want to scream and I want to fall to the ground.’ When I saw it, it was perfect. It was amazing. And she really scared that dog.”

The Dropout is streaming on Hulu.