You’re going to hear a lot about actress Brittany Bradford in the future.

The actress boasts several theater credits, but HBO Max’s Julia served as her first television role. Considering the delicate, layered, and key performance she gives, she’s going to be a name you’ll want to remember.

Bradford plays producer Alice Naman in the Julia Child-focused comedy. In the series, Alice is the only Black woman working in Boston-area public television station WGHB. Throughout the series, she becomes a champion for Child’s fledgling series. At the same time, forging a path forward for women in a then male-dominated field.

Here, in an interview with Awards Daily, Bradford talks about the research she did to fully understand not only her character (an amalgamation of several women — white and Black — working at WGHB) but also the social challenges of Alice during that era. She also talks about how costuming and body language help influence her performance, particularly how her body language evolves as Alice becomes increasingly successful and confident. Finally, she reveals which dish she had to sample that contained an ingredient she truly does not like in real life.

Bradford’s wonderful performance as Alice marks a tremendous start for the already accomplished actress. It will certainly be the first of many groundbreaking roles for the young actress.

Julia streams exclusively on HBO Max.