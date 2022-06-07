I really owe you an apology. I could not resist the pun in the title.

Regardless, Ms. Marvel is absolutely as good as it is thanks to the seemingly effortless, fully grounded, and unabashedly fun lead performance by Iman Vellani. I could not imagine this series without her for, as silly as it can often be, she is so completely convincing and engaging that you cannot help be pulled into this teen-centric story.

The most successful Marvel Cinematic Universe television series, in my opinion, are the ones that strive to break free from the formula. Granted, it’s a crazy successful formula, driven by impresario Kevin Feige, that has won the affections of millions around the world. There’s a certain amount of “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” mentality around Marvel projects, and to an extent, they’re right. Still, the most recent Marvel projects have been able to blend a unique sense of style with Marvel lore. Those hybrid Marvel projects tend to be on Disney+ where the stakes are slightly lower.

WandaVision is a prime example. It took huge risks in centering Wanda’s exploration of her own grief within a pastiche of sitcoms from across the decades. Audiences needed to wait to see the connective tissue, and they eventually embraced it. Most recently, Moon Knight diverged from the standard Marvel origin story to explore the impacts of emotional trauma on a sensitive psyche. Yes, it was a weird series, but I appreciated it for its off-kilter sensibilities. Plus, as with Ms. Marvel, it was grounded by a tremendous performance from Oscar Isaac.

It’s too early to tell whether or not Ms. Marvel will finish similarly. Based on the two episodes screened for critics, we don’t yet know what emotional pull will ultimately drive the series, if at all. So far, what we know is that Kamala Khan (Vellani) is an Avengers-obsessed teenage girl whose life goals consist of attending Avengerscon in the perfect Captain Marvel cosplay. When she uncovers a set of antique bracelets, she unlocks her own superpowers, thrilled at the chance to become her own superhero with admittedly mixed results.

Based on two episodes, this series is largely another breath of fresh air. Not everything works. Some of it will likely prove too silly for Marvel hardcore fans and, judging from early Rotten Tomatoes audience reactions to a series that has yet to premiere, the knives are out for poor Ms. Marvel. But I challenge audiences to watch the entire series before weighing in on it. And, honestly, if the thought of a Muslim teenage girl infiltrating your superhero fantasies triggers you that much, then please try to expand your horizons. Criticize the series for its faults (there are some for sure), not for its inclusivity with thinly veiled racist attacks. Life is short.

To think that such an infectiously joyous presence as Iman Vellani is likely to face the recent racist attacks experienced by Moses Ingram feels incredibly depressing. Ms. Marvel succeeds because Vellani convinces so perfectly in helping deliver exactly what this series sets out to be in its depiction of a teenager rebelling against religion and extreme familial expectations to find her own way in the world.

Here’s hoping audiences will embrace the series for what it aspires to be. And for the joyous lead performance from the extraordinarily talented Vellani.

Ms. Marvel debuts today on Disney+.