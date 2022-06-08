Nearly 50 years in the making, The Lost Weekend: A Love Story explores the impact of the 18-month relationship between The Beatles’ John Lennon and his Chinese-American assistant May Pang. With the full blessing of Yoko Ono, Lennon and Pang’s sexual relationship is widely credited for his most artistically and commercially productive period post-The Beatles. She also helped him reconnect with estranged son Julian. Through the documentary, Pang revisits the years with Lennon when she was 22 years old.

From directors Eve Brandstein, Richard Kaufman, and Stuart Samuels, The Lost Weekend: A Love Story premieres Friday, June 10, at Tribeca Film in a sold out online engagement.

Awards Daily is proud to offer an exclusive clip from The Lost Weekend: A Love Story.