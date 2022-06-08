Two Gays Watch podcast co-host Zacary Landolt joins the Water Cooler Gang to talk out the Limited Series Lead Actress Emmy race. Does Toni Collette belong in this race with an arguably supporting performance? Are there any more than three locked contenders? Can anyone beat The Dropout‘s Amanda Seyfried? These are but a few of the questions we pose the Cooler this week.

As always, we close with the Flash Forward to the media we’re most anticipating in the upcoming week.

