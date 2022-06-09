Download: 2022 Palm Springs International ShortFest Announces Forum Programs/Participants And Jury Members
Palm Springs, CA (June 9, 2022) – The 28 th annual Palm Springs International ShortFest today
announced programs and participants in its annual Forum, as well as jury members who will
bestow Oscar-Qualifying Awards, Student Short Awards and Special Jury Awards. ShortFest
2022 will hold all of its screenings in-theatre at the Camelot Theatres from June 21-27. The
festival will screen 51 curated programs showcasing 300 films including 38 World Premieres, 17
International Premieres, 35 North American Premieres and 18 U.S. Premieres. More than 5,800
short films from 134 countries were submitted.
The ShortFest Forum will take place June 22-26, bringing together festival filmmakers,
prominent industry representatives and others for a series of panels, roundtables and meetings
covering a wide range of emerging trends and new practices in the global film community.
Virtual panels and events will take place on June 22-23, and in person from June 24-26 at the
Hilton Palm Springs. Some events are filmmaker only with limited seating and require pre-
registration, which is open from June 6-14. For any Forum questions, please contact
shortfestforum@psfilmfest.org. This year’s Forum programs and participants include:
Strategizing for Success at Festivals (Virtual)
Wednesday, June 22, 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
Being accepted into festivals is only the start! How do you select the right ones for your film,
and make the most of your experience? Hear from our virtual panel of industry experts about
the process of navigating the festival circuit and setting up your film for success and the right
exposure from the get-go.
Featuring: Sandrine Cassidy (USC), Rona Edwards (Rona Edwards Productions), Monika
Skerbelis (American Pavilion), Paul Sloop (Cleveland FF), Jennifer Reeder (Filmmaker).
Moderated by: Michelle De Lateur (No Film School).
Everywhere All at Once: Distributing Your Short (Virtual)
Thursday, June 23, 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
What opportunities exist for short films in today’s ever-changing content world? How can you
ensure you’re finding wide audiences and partnering with the right companies to set your film
up for success? Industry veterans guide us through the current shorts distribution landscape
and how to help your film go further. Featuring: Florentina Almonte (ShortsTV), Amos Geva (T-
Port), Andrea Goncalvez (Manifest), Wouter Jansen (Some Shorts), Kelly Lui (OUAT Media).
Moderated by: Ryan Lattanzio (Indiewire)
Ask Me Anything: Acquisitions & Distribution (In Person)
Friday, June 24, 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
Join us for intimate sessions designed to connect industry and filmmakers informally, to allow
for candid advice and open dialogue. Our panel of acquisitions and distribution executives will
share their own career journeys and answer your questions about how they find and select
projects. Limited seating – advance sign-up required. Featuring: Linda Jin (Bron Studios),
Meghan Oretsky (Vimeo), Amanda Salazar (Argo).
One on Ones – Filmmaker Mentors (In Person)
Friday, June 24, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. (Session 1), 1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. (Session 2)
Don’t miss the chance to meet in person with an established filmmaker as part of our One on
Ones. These general meetings are designed to allow you the opportunity to ask burning
questions about their careers, aspects of filmmaking you are interested in learning more about,
general advice, or ways to best position yourself and your work as you move forward.
Featuring: Esteban Arango (Blast Beat), Isabel Bethancourt (Cusp), Andrew Carlberg (Skin), Kate
Chamuris (Blocks), Sue-Ellen Chitunya (Get the Life), KD Davila (Emergency), Rona Edwards
(Unforgettable), Bridey Elliott (Clara’s Ghost), Gillian Horvat (I Blame Society), Brandon Kraus
(First Date), Andria Wilson Mirza (Brown Elephant), Fawzia Mirza (Hidden Canyons), Jesy Odio
(Every Day in Kaimuki), Alison Rich (The Other Morgan), Michael Rousselet (Dude Bro Party
Massacre III), Monika Skerbelis (American Pavillion), Mari Walker (See You Then), Katie White
(Best Summer Ever), Christopher Makoto Yogi (I Was a Simple Man), Matt Yoka (Whirlybird).
From Short to Feature (In Person)
Friday, June 24, 3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.
It’s true that making the leap from short to feature filmmaking can be a challenge, but our
panel of filmmakers who have gone through it all before are here to help ease that transition.
Hear their perspectives on what worked, what didn’t, and how best to prepare yourself as you
move into the world of features. Featuring: Giulia Caruso, Kate Tsang, Mimi Cave. Moderated
by: Ania Tzebiatowska (Sundance).
Roundtable Meet & Greet: Development & Artist Support (In Person)
Saturday, June 25, 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
Our signature roundtable event returns! Hear directly from prominent development executives
and organizations involved in artist support to learn about what they look for in projects and
how to ensure your work stands out from the crowd. Bring your questions – we’ll rotate
periodically. Featuring: Dave Binegar (Showtime), Toby Brooks (Sundance), Angela Lee (Film
Independent), Rosa Morales (SFFilm), Adam Neuhaus (ESPN), Karolina Peysakhov (Pastel),
Justin Lacob (XTR).
One on Ones Session: Industry Executive Mentors (In Person)
Saturday, June 25, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. (Session 3), 1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. (Session 4)
Don’t miss the chance to meet in person with an industry professional as part of our One on
Ones. These general meetings are designed to allow you the opportunity to ask burning
questions about areas of the industry you are interested in working in or learning more about,
general career advice, or ways to best position yourself and your work as you move forward.
Featuring: Ayo Kepher-Maat (DECAL), David Courier (Consultant), Bryan Dimas (Warner Bros), Mike Dougherty (Outfest), Paola Franco (Netflix), Marissa Frobes (CAA), Liliana Granados (3Pas),
Lakshmi Iyengar (Minor Realm), Jasmine Jaisinghani (Ojala Productions), Rebecca Katz (Luma
Pictures), Missy Laney (Adult Swim), Ana Leocha (Tango Entertainment), Katie McCullough
(Festival Formula), Marc Mounier (Entertainment 360), Diego Najera (Participant), Clay Pruitt
(Seed & Spark), Ariel Richter (Endeavor), Matt Rosen (Mazo Partners), Diana Sanchez Maciel
(Argo), Lauren Shelton (Leyline), Amelia Shugrue (2 AM), Ania Trzebiatowksa (Sundance), Caleb
Ward (Highland), Landon Zakheim (Sundance/Overlook).
Finding Your Collaborators (In Person)
Saturday, June 25, 3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Creative collaborations are the bread and butter of filmmaking, but where do they come from?
How do you find the right people to help you craft your best work, and grow those relationships
into long standing connections? Hear from our panel of distinguished guests as they discuss
their processes with the cast and crew. Featuring: Shaz Bennett, Apoorva Charan, Valerie
Steinberg, Carey Williams. Moderated by: Pat Saperstein (Variety).
Ask Me Anything: Agents & Managers (In Person)
Sunday, June 26, 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
Join us for intimate sessions designed to connect industry and filmmakers informally, to allow
for candid advice and open dialogue. Trailblazing managers and agents will share their own
career journeys and answer your questions about representation and what they look for in
clients. Featuring: Roberto Larios (Verve), Hope Watson (UTA), Bryan Leder (Authentic).
Pitch Like a Pro: A Masterclass (In Person)
Sunday, June 26, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
The art of pitching takes practice! Join us for a lively conversation with distinguished industry
executives on the dos and don’ts of presenting your project and what they look for in a winning
idea. Submit your pitch ahead of time for the chance to pitch directly to the panelists and
receive feedback live. Featuring: Dave Fonseca (Attn), John McGrath (UTA), Bao Nguyen
(Filmmaker), Yira Vilaro (Amazon). Moderated by: Kauveh Carrera.
Meet the Programmers (In Person)
Sunday, June 26, 1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.
A Forum favorite! Join us for an open and candid conversation with festival programmers and
curators as they reveal their approaches to finding films, how their selection processes work,
and give insider perspectives on approaching your next festival submission. Featuring: Opal
Hope Bennett (POV), Megan Leonard (Seattle IFF), Bojana Sandic (New Filmmakers LA), Sheryl
Santacruz (Outfest), Mike Plante (Sundance). Moderated by: Patrick Gomez (Entertainment
Weekly).
Juried award winners will be announced on Sunday, June 26 from the official selection
presenting them with awards and cash prizes worth $25,000 including five Academy Award®
qualifying awards. This year’s ShortFest jury members include:
Best of the Festival Award
● Anna Camp – An actress and producer, Anna can currently be seen in the Paramount
Plus film Jerry & Marge Go Large, opposite Bryan Cranston and Annette Bening. This
past year, she was seen in Paramount’s The Lovebirds, Netflix's Desperados, and in the
NBC comedy, Perfect Harmony, opposite Bradley Whitford. Camp has also starred in
Universal's Pitch Perfect Trilogy, Netflix’s Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, the Academy
Award nominated film, The Help, the HBO drama True Blood, and recurrings roles on
AMC's Mad Men and NBC's The Office.
● K.D. Dávila – K.D. is a Latina filmmaker from Los Angeles, who co-wrote and directed
the Oscar-nominated film, Please Hold.
● Patrick Gomez – A veteran of People Magazine and The A.V. Club, Patrick is editor-in-
chief and general manager of Entertainment Weekly. A USC graduate who currently
resides in Los Angeles, he has appeared on “Good Morning America,” “Entertainment
Tonight,” “The Today Show,” “Extra,” CNN, HLN and many other news programs. He
previously served as a co-host on Glitterbomb, the first national talk show led by an all-
LGBTQ Latin cast.
Best Animated Short
● Bryan Dimas – An animation and live-action producer, Bryan is the associate producer,
development at Warner Bros. Animation. He began his career at DreamWorks
Animation where he contributed to projects such as Trolls World Tour, Guillermo Del
Toro’s Tales of Arcadia and more. In 2021, he produced the award-winning live-action
short film Frank & Emmet. Bryan is the co-founder of LatinX in Animation, which
empowers diversity in the animation industry.
● Linda Jin – Linda serves as director, content – sales and distribution at BRON Media
Corp., a global leader in media entertainment sectors, comprised of: BRON Studios, a
leading motion pictures and film studio; BRON Creative, BRON Animation, BRON
Ventures and BRON Releasing. She previously worked at CAA in the Media Finance
department, where her primary business focus was in the financing, packaging and
selling of independent films.
● Sheryl Santacruz – Sheryl has been working at film festivals for over 15 years. After
obtaining a degree in Communication Studies at NYU, she worked for the Tribeca Film
Festival, New Directors/New Films, and the New York Film Festival. She continued with
various posts at other festivals across the U.S., including the Philadelphia Film Festival,
the Montclair Film Festival and the L.A. Asian Pacific Film Festival. In addition to her role
at Outfest, she helps run the Hot Springs Documentary Film Festival in Arkansas.
Best Documentary Short
● Isabel Bethencourt – A filmmaker in Brooklyn who studied cultural anthropology,
documentary and cinematography at NYU, Isabel’s debut feature CUSP (Sundance ‘21)
was released by Showtime and was nominated by the American Society of
Cinematographers for Outstanding Cinematography. She was named by the Hollywood
Reporter as one of the “Next Big Things: 10 Documentary Filmmakers Speaking Truth to
Power,” and advised at the 2021 Southern Producers Lab with the New Orleans Film
Society.
● Adam Neuhaus – Adam is the senior director of development for ESPN Films/ESPN+
primarily working on the award-winning “30 for 30” documentary series across feature
films, shorts and the “30 for 30” podcast series. In addition, he leads creative
development for original content on the streaming service, ESPN+.
● Ben Proudfoot – An Academy Award-winning director and entrepreneur, Ben is the
founder and creative force behind Breakwater Studios, whose work has been recognized
by the Sundance Film Festival, Tribeca and the Emmys, among others. He was named
one of Forbes Magazine’s “30 Under 30” for his leadership and innovation in the brand-
funded documentary space. A graduate of USC, he is an accomplished sleight-of-hand
magician and has performed at The Magic Castle in Los Angeles.
Best Live-Action Short Over 15 Minutes
● Giulia Caruso – Giulia is an L.A.-based Italian producer and founding member of
Nonetheless Productions. She was nominated for the 2018 Piaget Producers Award and
won an Independent Spirit Award for Andrew Ahn’s Spa Night Producer of Kogonada’s
acclaimed debut feature “Columbus,” she recently produced and co-wrote Araceli
Lemos’ Holy Emy, nominated for 15 Greek Academy Awards including Best Feature and
Best Screenplay. She holds an MFA in Film Directing from CalArts, where she teaches.
● Marissa Frobes – Marissa is a media finance executive at CAA focused on the packaging
and sales of independent films. She began her career in New York working at women’s
media brands InStyle, Elle and StyleHaul. She moved to Los Angeles and began working
at Participant Media initially on the social impact campaign for He Named Me Malala
and then for CEO David Linde. She left the company to work on the Participant-backed
film Dark Waters, directed by Todd Haynes.
● Mike Plante – Mike is a filmmaker and festival programmer. Since 1993 he has
programmed movies for many festivals and has programmed at the Sundance Film
Festival since 2002, where he is currently a senior programmer for short film. He also
makes non-fiction films about outsiders, including the shorts The Polaroid Job and We
Were There to Be There, and the features And With Him Came the West and Giuseppe
Makes A Movie.
Best Live-Action Short 15 Minutes & Under
● Bao Nguyen – Bao is a Vietnamese-American filmmaker. His latest film, Be Water, a
deep dive into the life and journey of Bruce Lee, world-premiered in competition at the
2020 Sundance Film Festival and was invited to other festivals including SXSW, Cannes
and Telluride. He earned his BA at NYU and his MFA at the School of Visual Arts. He is a
founding partner of East Films, a production company aimed at creating high-quality
content in Asia as well as changing the perception of Vietnamese cinema abroad.
● Rachel Rosen – Rachel Rosen is a San Francisco Bay Area based independent film
programmer and awards consultant. Rosen is currently a member of the selection
committee for The New York Film Festival. Previously, she was Director of Programming
for SFFILM which presents the annual San Francisco International Film Festival. She was
Director of Programming for Film Independent and the Los Angeles Film Festival for
eight years. She has worked in various capacities for New York’s Film Forum, the New
York Film Festival, and Tri-Star Pictures. She is a graduate of Stanford University’s
Master of Arts program in Documentary Film.
● Rebecca Windsor – Rebecca is VP of Warner Bros. Television Workshop, the premier
writing and directing program for artists launching their TV careers. She helped launch
Warner Bros.’ Stage13, overseeing Snatchers and Special, which garnered four Emmy
nominations. Previously, she worked in Sundance Institute’s Feature Film Program,
coordinating the screenwriters, directors, episodic and producing labs. Earlier in her
career she worked for Samuel L. Jackson’s UppiTV and at Mandeville Films.
Best International Short
● Alexis Gambis – Alexis is a French-Venezuelan filmmaker and biologist. His research
blurs the line between fact and fiction, blending scientific data with dreams and turning
scientists into the animals they study. He founded the Imagine Science Film Festival and
the platform Labocine, both curating science cinema and facilitating science/art
collaborations. His latest feature, Son of Monarchs (HBO Max), is a Mexican-American
narrative that premiered at Sundance and was awarded the Sloan Feature Film Prize.
● Chris Wells – C. Mason Wells is the Director of Distribution (US) for MUBI, a curated
streaming service that also theatrically distributes ambitious films by emerging and
world renowned filmmakers. He was previously Director of Theatrical Sales for Kino
Lorber, Director of Programming for New York’s relaunched Quad Cinema, and has
curated film series for the IFC Center, Anthology Film Archives, BAM, and the Criterion
Channel.
● Andrew Norman Wilson – Andrew Norman Wilson is a Los Angeles-based artist and
director. Festival screenings include Sundance, the New York Film Festival, and
Rotterdam. His work is in collections such as the Museum of Modern Art New York,
Whitney Museum of American Art, and The Centre Pompidou. He has taught at UCLA,
SAIC, and Cooper Union, and lectured at Oxford, Cambridge, Harvard, and Yale. His work
has been featured in ArtReview, BOMB, Filmmaker, Frieze, The New Yorker, and Wired,
and he has published writing in Artforum, e-flux, DIS, and the Paris Review.
Best U.S. Short
● Liliana Granados – Born in Mexico and raised in L.A., Liliana grew up in a family-owned
beauty salon where she found inspiration to become a storyteller. She studied film and
TV production at USC and received her start as a mailroom clerk at CAA before entering
the world of international film sales and financing at Sierra Affinity. She later worked as
a creative executive at Viola Davis’ JuVee Productions Today, she is director of films at
3Pas, where she aims to build and guide the next generation of diverse storytellers.
● Valerie Steinberg – Valerie produced the feature Karmalink, a Cambodian Buddhist sci-fi
film that opened Venice Film Critics’ Week 2021, and she is EP of the feature film Beast,
which premiered at Cannes 2022. Her award-winning short films include Hair Wolf
(Sundance winner, Palm Springs 2018), Fry Day (SXSW, Tribeca, Palm Springs winner
2017), Blocks (Sundance, Palm Springs winner 2020), Coffee Shop Names (Tribeca, HBO
Max, Palm Springs 2020), and Bug Bite (Palm Springs 2019).
● Christopher Makoto Yogi – Chris is a filmmaker born and raised in Honolulu, Hawai’i. He
is the writer and director of the feature films I Was A Simple Man (Sundance 2021,
distributed by Strand Releasing) and August at Akiko’s (Rotterdam 2018, distributed by
Factory 25).
Best Comedy Short
● Bridey Elliott – Bridey graduated from the National Theater Institute, where she studied
playwriting. She became a regular at the Upright Citizens Brigade and starred in the
SXSW prize-winning Fort Tilden. Her first short film, Affections, screened at Sundance
and went on to have an international theatrical run. Her dark comedy Clara’s Ghost
went to Sundance and was released theatrically by MGM Orion. In 2020, The Starr
Sisters, the first documentary she co-directed, premiered at Sundance.
● Rebecca Katz – Rebecca is associate director of artist development programs at Luma
Pictures, where she leads initiatives to identify and support filmmakers with emotionally
resonant and imaginative stories. Previously helping run the scripted labs and oversee
the Sloan Foundation grants at Film Independent, she spent six years at the Sundance
Institute, where she helped select and cultivate emerging writing, directing, and
producing talent.
● Carey Williams – Carey was hailed by Filmmaker Magazine as one of the New Faces of
Independent Film in 2018. His short film Cherry Waves won Best Short awards from
HBO, NBC Shortcuts, San Diego Film Festival and others. His first feature, R#J, a modern-
day Romeo and Juliet, premiered at Sundance, and the feature version of his Sundance
and SXSW award-winning short Emergency is slated for Summer 2022 release from
Amazon Studios.
Best LGBTQ+ Short
● Shaz Bennett – Shaz’s debut feature film Alaska is a Drag was released by Ava
Duvernay’s Array, running on Netflix. She directed her first episodic for Duvernay’s
Queen Sugar, going on to direct other episodes and serving as showrunner for the final
season. Her other writing and directing credits include Billions (Showtime), Animal
Kingdom (TNT), Bosch (Amazon), Ordinary Joe (NBC) and The Glades (A&E).
● Toby Brooks – Toby runs the Sundance Institute’s Sundance Ignite Program, which
cultivates and supports a new generation of filmmakers. He has worked for the
Sundance Institute since 2012, first as the assistant to the director of the Sundance Film
Festival. From 2012-17, he was a member of the Emerging Leaders Council at Outfest,
an L.A. film nonprofit that promotes LGBT equality by creating, sharing and protecting
LGBT stories on the screen.
● Jennifer Reeder – Jennifer Reeder was recently named by Bong Joon Ho as a filmmaker
to watch in the 2020s. She constructs personal fiction films about relationships, trauma,
and coping.
Best Midnight Short
● Gillian Wallace Horvat – Gillian is an L.A.-based writer and filmmaker. Her debut feature
I Blame Society garnered her a Film Independent Spirit Award nomination. Her short film
Kiss Kiss Fingerbang, starring Anton Yelchin, Kate Lyn Sheil and Buck Henry, won the Jury
Prize in the Midnight Shorts category at SXSW and was a Vimeo Staff Pick. She also
produced A Fuller Life, a documentary about the life and films of Sam Fuller that
premiered at the Venice Film Festival.
● Marc Mounier – Marc is a manager and producer at Entertainment 360. He launched his
entertainment career working for MTV Networks and SRF in Switzerland before moving
to Los Angeles in 2014, where he attended USC’s Peter Stark Producing MFA Program.
● Michael Rousselet – Michael is one of the founding members of the online comedy
troupe 5secondfilms and co-writer/director of the horror-comedy feature Dude Bro
Party Massacre III. A contributing writer for “Cyanide & Happiness” and “MAD
Magazine,” he has written episodes of Shudder’s Creepshow and has been labeled
“Patient Zero” behind the cult movement of Tommy Wiseau’s 2003 drama The Room
when he converted the film’s dismal theatrical performance into successful fan
screenings.
Best Student Doc & Best Student Animated
● Chase Joynt – Chase is a director and writer whose debut documentary, Framing Agnes,
premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival, where it won the NEXT Innovator Award
and the NEXT Audience Award. He co-directed No Ordinary Man, a feature-length
documentary about jazz musician Billy Tipton which premiered at the Toronto
International Film Festival, won nine awards on the international festival circuit, and
been hailed by The New Yorker as “a genre unto itself” and Indiewire as “the future of
trans cinema.”
● Ariel Richter – Ariel is a manager in the documentary department at Endeavor Content,
identifying financing opportunities and managing their productions and sales. He joined
Endeavor Content in 2019 after serving as director of Israeli competitions at the
Jerusalem Film Festival and as associate director of the Jerusalem International Film Lab.
He holds a BFA in Film & Television Production from The Jerusalem Sam Spiegel Film &
Television School.
● Pacho Velez – Pacho is a filmmaker born and raised in New York City. His most recent
feature, Searchers (2021), premiered at the Sundance Film Festival. His previous
features, The American Sector (2020), The Reagan Show (2017) and Manakamana
(2013), have won prizes and played around the world, including at the New York Film
Festival, Tribeca Film Festival, Toronto International Film Festival and Berlin
International Film Festival. At present, he is an assistant professor at The New School.
Best Student International Short
● Niki Montazaran – Niki Montazaran is a Motion Picture agent at WME, where she
focuses her business on representing directors, writers, actors, and producers. Niki was
on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list in the Arts and Entertainment section in 2019 for her
work amplifying the voices of artists from underrepresented communities.
● Meghan Oretsky – Before joining Vimeo in 2014, Meghan could be found cheering on
filmmakers in the comments section of countless videos on their site. Today she serves
as a senior curator on Vimeo’s curation team, for which she watches and curates
thousands of videos a year in consideration for Vimeo Staff Picks.
● Landon Zakheim – Landon is a short film programmer for the Sundance Film Festival,
interactive curator & short film programmer for the Denver Film Society, associate
programmer for narrative films and immersive projects at the Tribeca Film Festival, and
co-founder and co-director of the Overlook Film Festival. He has also programmed for
AFI Fest, the Philadelphia Film Festival and Aspen ShortsFest.
Best Student U.S. Short
● Jasmine Jaisinghani – Jasmine is co-founder of Global Cinematheque and program head
for Ojalá’s Ignition Lab at UCP. She served as the first artistic director for the Indian Film
Festival of Los Angeles and has programmed for LACMA, Film Independent, MOCA and
Sundance Institute’s Screenwriters Labs. She created the Cultural Relations department
at AFI Fest, promoting international talent and films. Early in her career she produced
films for Nisha Ganatra, Aldo Velasco and Igor Voloshin.
● Ayo Kepher-Maat – Ayo is the SVP of acquisitions at Decal. Recent acquisitions include
South African eco-horror Gaia and Jake Johnson-starring comedy Ride the Eagle. She
previously worked as director of acquisitions at Neon and held positions at Universal
Pictures Home Entertainment, The Film Arcade and Creative Artists Agency.
● Matt Rosen – Matt is a manager and an independent producer at Mazo Partners. Last
year he had four writers on the 2021 Blacklist and has made it his goal to champion the
next generation of up-and-coming filmmakers. He loves all things cinema and believes
the two most important films of the 1990’s are Point Break and The Watermelon
Woman.
Local Jury
● Emily Alvarez-Zurita – Emily Alvarez-Zurita is from the Coachella Valley and is a current
student at California State University San Bernardino, Palm Desert Campus. She will
soon receive a B.A. in Business and is interested in incorporating the skills and
experiences that she gained from courses such as film critique, fashion design,
photography, art, and band to become a film critic in the future and to eventually begin
her acting career. Emily is excited to be a part of the local jury and aspires to
incorporate these skills with her current and future roles.
● Randy Florence – An 11-year resident of the desert, Randy and his wife Kay moved to La
Quinta from the Silicon Valley in Northern California. He had a 40-year banking career,
most recently as the homebuilder division manager for US Bank. After trying to retire,
Randy became the CEO of the Palm Desert Chamber. He is a board member for the Boys
and Girls Clubs of Coachella Valley and former chairperson of the Coachella Valley
Economic Partnership.
● Barbara Sisto – Movies, live theater, genealogy, travel, and cooking have always taken
priority in my life. I enjoy sharing these experiences with both family and friends. These
activities afford me the opportunity to continue to explore and appreciate the cultures
of our world and our common humanity. My life is enriched by having a spouse who
shares my enthusiasm for film, theater, travel, and raising our pooch, Pepper. And what
makes her even more special? She shares my passion for hot buttered popcorn!
● Tim Vincent – Interested in supporting the arts as a means of promoting social justice,
Tim is president of the board of directors for Brothers of the Desert, a nonprofit with a
mission to empower Black gay men and allies in the Coachella Valley through education,
mentorship, advocacy and social networking. Also an independent consultant focused
on health equity, he leads national training for a range of providers on topics such as
implicit bias, examining the impact of stigma, and trauma-informed care.
● Michelle Webb – Open minded, socially conscious cultural consumer. Live music fan.
Devourer of books. Foodie. Human. Mother. Wife. Friend. Nurse who has been forged
during the pandemic and thrives on helping others. Volunteer. Do as much good for as
many as possible as often as you can.
About Palm Springs International ShortFest
Designated by AMPAS, BAFTA, BIFA and Goya Awards as an award-qualifying festival, and
accredited by the International Short Film Conference, the Palm Springs International ShortFest
& Short Film Market is one of the most acclaimed short film showcases in the world. The event
is produced by the Palm Springs International Film Society, whose mission is to nurture and
encourage new filmmaking talent, honoring the great masters of world cinema, and expanding
audience horizons. Visit www.psfilmfest.org.
