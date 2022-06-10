Last Monday, June 6, Netflix hosted an evening celebrating the wonderful music from the acclaimed animated series Arcane. The evening consisted of exclusive performances from both the legendary musician Sting, live and in person, and Imagine Dragons, pre-recorded from their tour date in Montreal on May 4.

In this exclusive clip, “What Could Have Been” songwriter Alexander Seaver talks about his process in writing this power ballad as performed by Sting and featuring Ray Chen. Seaver also provides the score for the series.

Be sure to check out the photos below the clip as well from the June 6 Arcane event.