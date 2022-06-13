The HamptonsFilm SummerDocs series returns for its fourteenth year to present engaging and socially relevant documentary films from the industry’s most brilliant storytellers. Presented by Alec Baldwin with co-curation from Artistic Director, David Nugent, the series will kick-off with a screening of National Geographic Documentary Films and Neon’s FIRE OF LOVE, directed by Sara Dosa, on Saturday, June 25 at 7:00pm; followed by CNN Films, HBO Max, Fishbowl Films, Raefilm Studios and Cottage M’s NAVALNY, directed by Daniel Roher, on July 23 at 7:00pm; and concluding with SHOWTIME’s NOTHING LASTS FOREVER, directed by Jason Kohn, on August 12 at 7:00pm.

Following each screening, HamptonsFilm Artistic Director David Nugent (and Alec Baldwin on July 23) will lead conversations with all three filmmakers.

This year’s SummerDocs series include a wide range of incredible documentaries: FIRE OF LOVE, a moving film that premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival and tells the story of two French lovers, Katia and Maurice Krafft, who died in a volcanic explosion doing the very thing that brought them together: unraveling the mysteries of our planet, while simultaneously capturing the most explosive volcano imagery ever recorded; NAVALNY, a fly-on-the-wall thriller about anti-authoritarian Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, which won the 2022 Sundance Film Festival Audience Award and Festival Favorite Award and follows Navalny’s historic journey that leads him to make the brave decision to return home following his assisination attempt; and NOTHING LASTS FOREVER, a Berlinale 2022 premiere that follows filmmaker Jason Kohn as he infiltrates the highly secretive diamond industry and uncovers a vast, far reaching crime that threatens the value of every diamond ever mined.

“SummerDocs is an annual highlight for our audiences out East, and we are delighted to welcome film lovers to East Hampton to enjoy the fine documentaries Alec and David have worked hard to carefully select,” said HamptonsFilm Executive Director Anne Chaisson.

“As always, we strive to program our SummerDocs series with some of the year’s most talked-about documentaries, and our fourteenth edition is no exception,” said Nugent. “We are excited to share a diverse lineup of award-winning films that illustrate incredible stories and topical issues that matter to our audiences.”

Past SummerDocs selections have gone on to receive the Academy Award® for Best Documentary Feature Film, including SUMMER OF SOUL (2021), ICARUS (2017), TWENTY FEET FROM STARDOM (2013), SEARCHING FOR SUGAR MAN (2012), and THE COVE (2009). The series has also featured films from filmmakers including Fisher Stevens, Rory Kennedy, Rachel Grady and Heidi Ewing, Davis Guggenheim, Andrew Rossi, Chiemi Karasawa, Jesse Moss, Morgan Neville, Marina Zenovich, Louie Psihoyos, and Steve James.

SummerDocs presenting sponsors include Ari’s Closet and Whispering Angel, along with media partner Hamptons Magazine. All screenings will be held at the Regal UA East Hampton Cinema. Tickets for individual screenings will be sold for $35 and are available for purchase at the HamptonsFilm website.

Other summer programming includes the return of the outdoor screening series at Herrick Park in the Village of East Hampton all summer. HamptonsFilm will host a free screening of a classic crowd pleaser every Wednesday evening at sunset. In addition, HamptonsFilm will also be offering an in-person Film Camp from July 11-15 for students ages 8-15.

The landmark 30th annual Hamptons International Film Festival will take place from October 7 – 16, 2022 as an expanded 10-day event. To celebrate the milestone, HamptonsFilm is taking a look back at some of the most memorable films from past editions of HIFF through their The First 30 initiative. Please visit the HamptonsFilm website for further information on the SummerDocs series, the Hamptons International Film Festival, and all year-round programming.

Full Lineup of 2022 Summer Docs

Please find photos for this year’s SummerDocs films here.

FIRE OF LOVE

Saturday, June 25, at 7:00PM at Regal UA in East Hampton

Fire of Love tells the story of two French lovers, Katia and Maurice Krafft, who died in a volcanic explosion doing the very thing that brought them together: unraveling the mysteries of our planet, while simultaneously capturing the most explosive volcano imagery ever recorded. Along the way, they changed our understanding of the natural world, and saved tens of thousands of lives. Previously unseen hours of pristine 16-millimeter film and thousands of photographs reveal the birth of modern volcanology through an unlikely lens — the love of its two pioneers.

NAVALNY

Saturday, July 23, at 7:00PM at Regal UA in East Hampton

Shot as the story unfolded, NAVALNY is a fly-on-the-wall documentary thriller about anti-authoritarian Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny. Recovering in Berlin after nearly being poisoned to death with the nerve agent Novichok, he makes shocking discoveries about his assassination attempt and bravely decides to return home–whatever the consequences.

NOTHING LASTS FOREVER

FridayFriday, August 212, at 7:00PM at Regal UA in East Hampton

Hidden from public view, a war is raging inside the diamond industry. When filmmaker Jason Kohn infiltrates this highly secretive world, he uncovers a vast, far reaching crime that threatens the value of every diamond ever mined. At stake is nothing less than the universal symbol of love and commitment – the engagement ring. Featuring some of the most colorful and powerful industry insiders, Nothing Lasts Forever launches us deep inside a criminal investigation and forces us to reconsider the creation of value itself.