I never thought, coming out of this trial, that Johnny Depp would get the vindication he deserves. There is too much at stake to keep the “believe all women” directive alive. The idea that any woman would lie about rape is something the media class and the activists can’t really fathom. It is much easier to believe that toxic fans, or social media were transfixed by Depp’s fame and were unable to give Heard a fair shake.

Once again, with her latest PR tour, Amber Heard and Me Too activists are demanding we set out logic aside and just BELIEVE. It is astonishing to me how so many people can do that because they don’t want it to be true, that she could lie about something like that. To understand why she would lie, you have to try to get into the mind of Amber Heard.

Her whole case is based on one lie after another that built a house of cards that then came tumbling down once the evidence was presented.

The first lie was the day she first accused Depp, alerting TMZ and demanding he comply with her alimony requests. He didn’t. But they agreed to go their separate ways. Heard was already, back in 2016, presenting herself as a survivor of domestic abuse. She was settling into this identity. Depp did nothing about that even though he could have back then. When the Sun called him a “wife beater” he did fight back. He lost that case for defamation. Part of the reason she won that case was that she’d said she donated the settlement money to charity. But she never did.

She was angry enough at Depp for daring to sue the Sun in the UK for defamation. To prove they were defaming him, they would have to prove Heard was lying. That is where the fantastical allegations first sprang forth. In Fairfax, Virginia, after Heard was sued, she would have to tell those same stories because otherwise now she would look like she lied in the UK.

Unfortunately for her, there is too much evidence that contradicts her story, both with their own recordings and with witness testimonies.

The bottom line is that there is not a shred of evidence, not a single statement made on any of their recordings that supports her version of the story. In going so far overboard she wtecked her own case. Her lawyer said that if they could prove she was abused by Depp even one time, verbally or physically, she would win the case.

But that isn’t how the audience watching gavel to gavel, or the jury, could possibly see this case given the outlandish accusations she was asking them to believe. Like Depp’s lawyers said, you have to either believe all of it or you can’t believe any of it.

In my opinion, Amber Heard made three critical mistakes in her testimony:

The First:

For some bizarre reason, she thought talking straight to the jury when she answered questions was the smart thing to do. But it made her look duplicitous. No other witnesses did that. It is disrespectful to the person asking you questions to answer them to someone else. She was behaving like an interpreter, trying to “explain” her answers rather than answering the questions.

The Second:

She overacted her testimony. The jury and the millions watching on Youtube had already heard Amber Heard screeching, screaming, gaslighting Johnny Depp on recorded tapes. To then see her portray herself in a different way on the stand did not seem authentic. Depp, by contrast, was the same person privately and on the stand. Heard’s side never took any accountability for what is uncovered on the recordings, which is significant and damaging to her case. She never once brings up the extreme violence she said occurred in Australia.

Listen to this full conversation, and listen to what she says about Australia at the end. Her complaint? They aren’t allowed to fight anymore like in the good old days. He says repeatedly that he can’t fight with her if they’re going to “get physical.” He runs from her every time. She complains about this. “You’re a pussy,” she says, “you’re a baby,” she says. Her team never explained any of this. They just left this smoking gun alone. That was a HUGE mistake because now you’re seeing this woman give a dramatic reading of events that are never even referenced on recorded tapes.

The Third:

She took the stand a second time and Camille Vasquez demolished her credibility.

None of this had any to do with social media. It had to do with whether or not the jury could believe her. They couldn’t. Most people who watched the trial would come back with the same conclusion. If you are lying about things like whether or not you donated $7 million to charity or pretending like people who are quality witnesses — the manager at Hicksville Trailer Park, a reporter who works for TMZ, Kate Moss, and others — are “randos” shows why she and her supporters are still in denial. They were credible witnesses.

It’s like this scene in The Verdict when a character shows up at the last part of the trial to say she kept the document that proved the doctor had covered up a deadly mistake. No matter how corrupt the court or the lawyers or the Catholic Church it comes down to one question: did they believe her? And of course, they did. How could they not?

Essentially, by all accounts except Amber’s and her small cadre of friends, her main complaint was that Johnny Depp ran away from fights. If only he were man enough to stay during a fight, even if it got physical. But Depp couldn’t do it. Over time, their relationship became about her screeching at him, gaslighting him, berating him about his failings as a person, a husband, a father, and even an actor.

This is ALL ON TAPE in her own voice. ALL OF IT. Listen to them for yourself:

The Depp/Heard trial is as fascinating as Watergate, the JFK assassination and the OJ trial. It has it all. The deeper you go, the more there is to find. I could write volumes on it because I know so much about it. But she should understand that she lost the case because of her own choices, or her lawyers choices.

The media narrative is that social media bullied Heard and took Depp’s side because he is a famous actor. Granted, it is true that TikTok most certainly sided with Depp. But it was more than that. People felt protective of him once they heard his story and listened to the recordings of the two of them. But her loss in this case, sad to say, is on her.