Emmy-winning writer Michael Waldron (Rick & Morty) crafted a Disney+ series that, essentially, gives us an action-packed therapy session for Loki, Prince of Asgard (Tom Hiddleston).

When tackling the project with his writing team, Waldron understood that the iconic persona of Loki offered vast opportunities to explore themes as varied as bureaucracy to gender fluidity to the very concept of good and evil intertwined with nature versus nurture. That’s hardly an easy task, but Waldron and team tackled the work with aplomb, giving audiences a thoughtful but action-packed series.

In an interview with Awards Daily, Waldron talks about bringing the concept of the Time Variance Authority (TVA) into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He also talks about how his Emmy-winning work on Rick & Morty helped prepare him for such a huge canvas. He also talks about how the series functions as an extended therapy session for Loki when balanced against Mobius (Owen Wilson) and the variant Sylvie (Sophia D. Martino). Finally, Waldron talks about the benefits of expanding the concept of the Multiverse, seen here in Loki and further expanded in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Loki is exclusively available on Disney+.