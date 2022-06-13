It’s that time of year again! Each year, before the Emmy Phase 1 ballots go out, we at the Water Cooler Podcast throw out positive thinking into the world (for a change)! We give our Emmy Wishes of the series, crafts, or performances we believe the Television Academy should strongly consider before marking their ballots. Call it Emmy Manifestation. So, what do Joey, Megan, and Clarence want the Television Academy to remember on Thursday? Have a listen and find out!

And what are your Emmy Wishes? Sound off in the comments below!

As always, we close with the Flash Forward to the media we’re most anticipating in the upcoming week.

Thanks for listening and thank you, in advance, for subscribing and rating us on Apple Podcasts!

