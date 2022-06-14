FX’s Under the Banner of Heaven isn’t a traditional true crime limited series. Instead, it incorporates the brutal murder of Brenda Lafferty (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and her infant daughter in a wholistic exploration of the Mormon faith and its history. Unsparing and relentless, the limited series features strong performances and direction as it tells this decades-spanning narrative, based on the celebrated book by Jon Krakauer.

Sam Worthington (Avatar) co-stars as Ron Lafferty, a man challenged with a loss of faith. While the series boasts an ensemble cast of talented actors portraying the Lafferty brothers, Worthington’s role as Ron is key to the unravelling of the central mystery.

He refuses to make Ron Lafferty a cardboard villain, embracing the confusion and frustrations inherent within this man embarking on a religious journey during a crippling crisis of faith.

Here, in an interview with Awards Daily, Sam Worthington talks about using Krakauer’s original novel as his own Bible, of sorts. He talks about how it and writer Dustin Lance Black provided insight into the Mormon faith. He also talks about Ron’s relationship with his father Ammon (played by Christopher Heyerdahl) and how it potentially set him on his tragic path. Finally, he talks about why he believes Ron Lafferty’s faith is at the center of his heartbreaking actions.

