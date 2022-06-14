Searchlight has released photos from the new whodunit, See How They Run, directed by Tom George. The film stars Saoirse Ronan, Sam Rockwell, Ruth Wilson, Adrien Brody, among others. The plot:

In the West End of 1950s London, plans for a movie version of a smash-hit play come to an abrupt halt after a pivotal member of the crew is murdered. When world-weary Inspector Stoppard (Sam Rockwell) and eager rookie Constable Stalker (Saoirse Ronan) take on the case, the two find themselves thrown into a puzzling whodunit within the glamorously sordid theater underground, investigating the mysterious homicide at their own peril.