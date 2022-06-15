Michelle Yeoh is the best thing about Everything Everywhere All At Once and, to my mind, takes the top spot right now for Best Actress. She will be met with an abundance of challengers as this is shaping up to be another competitive year for actresses across the board with high profile film featuring actresses like Cate Blanchett, Emma Stone, Olivia Colman, Viola Davis, Jennifer Lawrence, Carey Mulligan, etc.

It’s worth mentioning just how long Yeoh has been acting and yet, has never been nominated for an Oscar. Her previous best shot in lead may have been for Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon. But Yeoh built up much clout for that role over 20 years ago. However, she hardly seems to have aged even a day, as she’s an even better actress now.

Many thought she would land a supporting nom for Crazy Rich Asians, but she didn’t. In short, she’s built up a fair amount of goodwill and overdue status up till now, when she once again stars in one of the year’s surprise box office hits. Yeoh’s range is showcased as she navigates through the multiverse playing different versions of herself. The movie will divide Oscar voters in terms of who can get through the wild ride and who can’t. What won’t be divisive, however, is Yeoh’s performance. That puts her in the top spot for now, at least from my point of view. Like Anne Thompson and Scott Feinberg, I can’t predict people to win without having seen the performance. But others are predicting different actresses to take the top spot, sight unseen.

Let’s head over to Erik Anderson’s AwardsWatch for his look at last month’s Best Actress predictions.

Anderson has done extremely helpful work laying out the contenders and their studios. Remember, the performance and the reception are only part of it. The publicity team behind them is a big part, maybe the biggest part of driving a nominee or a winner. He’s also zeroed in on what would appear to be strong contenders. It’s hard to argue with his top five, though I’m not sure I agree with the number one choice at the moment.

1. Margot Robbie – Babylon (Paramount Pictures)

2. Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24)

3. Regina King – Shirley (Netflix)

4. Naomie Ackie – I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Columbia Pictures)

5. Olivia Colman – Empire of Light (Searchlight Pictures)

6. Cate Blanchett – TÁR (Focus Features)

7. Emma Stone – Poor Things (Searchlight Pictures)

8. Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon (Apple Original Films) – lead or supporting?

9. Helen Mirren – Golda (Bleecker Street)

10. Carey Mulligan – She Said (Universal Pictures)

11. Viola Davis – The Woman King (Columbia Pictures)

12. Danielle Deadwyler – Till (MGM/UAR)

13. Michelle Williams – Showing Up (A24)

14. Tang Wei – Decision to Leave (MUBI)

15. Ana De Armas – Blonde (Netflix)

16. Kirsten Dunst – Civil War (A24)

17. Jessica Chastain – The Good Nurse (Netflix)

18. Jennifer Lawrence – Red, White and Water (A24)

19. Annette Bening – Nyad (Netflix)

20. Greta Gerwig – White Noise (Netflix) – lead or supporting?

Other contenders (alphabetical):

Yalitza Aparicio – Presences (VIX)

Doona Bae – Broker (NEON)

Melissa Barrera – Carmen (Sony Pictures Classics)

Annette Bening – Jerry and Marge Go Large (Paramount Pictures)

Juliette Binoche – Paradise Highway (Lionsgate)

Gemma Chan – True Love (20 th Century Studios)

Century Studios) Olivia Colman – Joyride (Columbia Pictures)

Emma Corrin – Lady Chatterley’s Lover (Netflix)

Emma Corrin – My Policeman (Amazon Studios)

Manal Issa – The Swimmers (Netflix)

Nathalie Issa – The Swimmers (Netflix)

Judith Ivey – Women Talking (MGM/UAR)

Dakota Johnson – Cha Cha Real Smooth (Apple Original Films)

Dakota Johnson – Persuasion (Netflix)

Angelina Jolie – Every Note Played (STX Entertainment)

Zoe Kazan – She Said (Universal Pictures) – lead or supporting?

Keira Knightley – Boston Strangler (Warner Bros)

Valerie Lemercier – Aline (Roadside Attractions)

Lesley Manville – Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris (Focus Features)

Sheila McCarthy – Women Talking (MGM/UAR)

Florence Pugh – Don’t Worry Darling (Warner Bros)

Margot Robbie – Amsterdam (20 th Century Studios)

Century Studios) Saoirse Ronan – Foe (Amazon Studios)

Saoirse Ronan – See How They Run (Searchlight Pictures)

Taylor Russell – Bones and All (MGM/UAR)

Ally Ryder Foster – Are You There, God? It’s Me, Margaret (Lionsgate)

Joanna Scanlan – After Love (Vertigo Releasing)

Léa Seydoux – Crimes of the Future (NEON)

Léa Seydoux – One Fine Morning (Sony Pictures Classics)

Tilda Swinton – Three Thousand Years of Longing (MGM/UAR)

Anya Taylor-Joy – The Menu (Searchlight Pictures)

Anamaria Vartolomei – Happening (IFC FILMS)

Without distribution

Patricia Clarkson – Fair Fight – TBD

Marion Cotillard – Brother and Sister – TBD

Marion Cotillard – The Brutalist – TBD

Penélope Cruz – L’Immensita – TBD

Charlbi Dean – Triangle of Sadness – TBD

Virginie Efira – Revoir Paris – TBD

Anne Hathaway – Eileen – TBD

Sally Hawkins – The Lost King – TBD

Talia Ryder – Joika – TBD

Shailene Woodley – Misanthrope – TBD

Let’s go a little deeper and talk about each of the films Erik has laid out that we don’t know anything about yet. I’m not going to go through all of them. There are too many. But I’ll select the ones I think seem like the most promising thus far.

Margot Robbie – Babylon (Paramount Pictures)

Jeff Wells’ posted an initial reaction to what appears to be a test screening. You never know how reliable those are, however. I know that Chazelle is probably writing about the last “Fourth Turning” without even realizing it. Maybe he does. Who knows. We’re living through another one of these, only the politics has flipped. Now, the Left is scrubbing movies clean and trying to depict “goodness” and morality. Heathens and experimentation will have to find a way. Although I say this even though a major studio is about to release what appears to be anything but clean and “good.” Quite the opposite. So perhaps my thesis is wrong. Perhaps there are efforts but not a success, as with the Hays Code. Either way, I can’t wait. So excited.

Here is Slashfilm’s coverage from Cinemacon:

On the set of a big action epic, in the middle of a desert, Pitt’s character stands in a tent, wearing chainmail and a fake nose. A spear comes flying in and embeds itself into the wood nearby and though it nearly hits him, he’s nonplussed. The producer seems to be moonlighting as an actor — and he may not be alone. Robbie’s character is later seen on what looks like the same desert set, lounging in a chair under an umbrella. As the camera pushes in on her, she says “it’s time for my close up” and indeed we go in close, just in time to catch the glint in her eye.

Margot Robbie as Clara Bow, which is what Erik has predicted at number one, seems like a stretch to me. I guess it’s possible, but doesn’t it look more like an ensemble than a film about a central leader, like, La La Land. He has now brought in two Oscar winners in both of his major Oscar contenders. First Man should have been an Oscar contender but wasn’t. Either way, I hope it’s great, and I hope it’s a big Oscar player.

Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon (Apple Original Films) – lead or supporting?

Of course, this is among the most highly anticipated films of the year. Every Martin Scorsese movie is an event. I can’t wait to see this one. But as indicated here by Erik, it isn’t clear yet whether this is a lead or a supporting. Gladstone would be only the second Native American to win ever, according to Red Nation FF, “There has only been one Native American to *WIN* an Oscar; 1982, Buffy Sainte Marie (Musician) – Best Music, Original Song for An Officer and a Gentleman, For the song “Up Where We Belong.” The site also says only two Native Americans have been nominated, Chief Dan George (Little Big Man) and Graham Greene (Dances with Wolves). So I’d say her nomination would be historic.

Regina King – Shirley (Netflix)

The life story of the great Shirley Chisolm will finally be brought to the big screen by Regina King, which is perfect casting for the hybrid activist/actress. The pic is written and directed by 12 Years a Slave’s screenwriter, John Ridley. The synopsis, as follows: “The intimate portrayal of trailblazing political icon Shirley Chisholm, the first Black Congresswoman and the first Black woman to run for President of the U.S, and the cost of accomplishment for Shirley herself. This film will tell the story of Chisholm’s boundary-breaking and historic presidential campaign, based on exclusive and extensive conversations with family, friends and those who knew her best.” We’re living through an era very similar to the year Chisholm ran for Congress. It will be interesting to revisit it.



Naomie Ackie – I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Columbia Pictures)

Ackie plays Whitney Huston in a film directed by Kasi Lemmons. It could definitely be the role of a lifetime is she nails it.



Olivia Colman – Empire of Light (Searchlight Pictures)

Written and Directed by Sam Mendes and lensed by Roger Deakins, starring Olivia Colman. It is apparently a love story that revolves around an old cinema house on the coast of England in the 1980s. There isn’t much about the movie online but there are plenty of videos capturing the filming on location, like this one. And this one where it appears that a Black character is being bullied or hassled by some white guys. And here, All That Jazz is playing on the marquee. And here, the Chariots of Fire premiere. Colin Firth is the love interest, seen here in a great suit.

Cate Blanchett – TÁR (Focus Features)

Tar is a film by Todd Field (In the Bedroom). The plot, according to The Film Stage, as follows:

“The intellectual drama tells the story of world-renowned musician Lydia Tár (Blanchett), who is just days away from recording the symphony that will take her to the very heights of her already formidable career. Lydia Tár’s remarkably bright and charming six-year-old adopted daughter Petra has a key role to play here. And when elements seem to conspire against Lydia, the young girl is an important emotional support for her struggling mother.” The casting notice is specifically for Petra, who is of Syrian origin. “The girl was adopted into privileged circumstances a few years ago where she happily leads the normal life of a young school girl,” the notice says. “She is very bright, self-confident and rather mature for her age. She has already experienced a lot. However her positive charisma supports her mother where she needs it most.”

Cate Blanchett already in Berlin (for Tar most probably) pic.twitter.com/REu3iR9rEd — ℳari (@cakeblanchett_) August 29, 2021

SlashFilm talks of the footage seen at Cinemacon:

The footage shown at CinemaCon was brief, albeit striking. A woman (Cate Blanchett with her face obscured) stands against a black background, slowly opening her mouth to let smoke pour out. I know, I know, smoking is bad, but Blanchett makes it look like the coolest, sexiest thing in the world. The shot is presented with a narration discussing how the pandemic has had a massive impact on our culture and belief systems. “But there are other plagues,” the narrator says. The narration continues, talking about nature, but the camera remains on this single shot of smoke leaving her lips, and pulsating into a strange form that continues obscuring her face. The narration takes a turn for the intense, and says that you must “stand in front of God and obliterate yourself.” Finally, the camera cuts to a different image, one of a woman conducting the orchestra. Lydia Tár may not be a real person, but whomever this woman is that Blanchett is bringing to life, seems like an absolute badass.

Tar is an October release which tells me there is a good chance Ms. Blanchett could be headed to Telluride or Venice.

7. Emma Stone – Poor Things (Searchlight Pictures)

Emma Stone, starring in another Yorgos Lanthimos film seems like a slam dunk. Lanthimos is paired with The Favourite co-writer, Tony McNamara, based on a novel by Alasdair Gray. The plot description is here. It will probably be a wild ride, and Stone will be great in it, most likely. This is what she does best – dark satire.

Helen Mirren – Golda (Bleecker Street)

Speaking as a half-Jewish person, I thought the so-called “controversy” over whether Mirren was Jewish is kind of… misplaced mainly because, to me, Mirren looks like she COULD be Jewish. While it’s true that famous Jews are almost always cast with non-Jews, and that’s a little irritating, the difference between casting Mirren and a more authentic actress is going to mean the difference of millions of dollars. Either way, Mirren plays Golda Meir in a film by Israeli director Guy Nattiv who won for the Oscar short Skin, if you’ll recall. Golda is about Meir navigating the Yom Kippur war. This film will very likely be controversial, given the ongoing debate between Israel and Palestine.

Carey Mulligan – She Said (Universal Pictures)

This is the story of the Harvey Weinstein case which launched the Me Too movement. Who knew twenty-two years after my website began there would be a movie about Weinstein charged with sex crimes and put in jail for life. This is the story of the New York Times reporters who uncovered the case. These kinds of movies are often gripping, especially if you know the ending.

Viola Davis – The Woman King (Columbia Pictures)

Co-written and directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, this is a “historical epic inspired by the true events that happened in The Kingdom of Dahomey, one of the most powerful states of Africa in the 18th and 19th centuries.” It’s hard for me to imagine Viola Davis not getting nominated for this. It’s such a competitive year, though, we’ll have to see how it shapes up. Sight unseen, however, it looks great.

Michelle Williams – Showing Up (A24)

You genuinely cannot trust critics when it comes to awards viability of Kelly Reichardt’s films. This is just a fact. They’re in the tank, as they say. Either way, it currently has 100% on Rotten Tomatoes after having played at Cannes. It’s probably great and will do very well with the Spirit Awards and the critics.

Ana De Armas – Blonde (Netflix)

Apparently this is a very graphic film but she’s good in it. Not sure how the graphic nature will play in terms of the Oscars. De Armas looks the most like Marilyn Monroe of the actresses I’ve seen play her. De Armas calls it the “most intense work I’ve ever done. It took me a year to prepare for that — research and accent and everything you can imagine. Reading material, and talking to Andrew Dominik for months, and getting ready to start. It was three months of shooting nonstop — like, a crazy schedule.”

Kirsten Dunst – Civil War (A24)

There isn’t a lot known about this except that it’s directed by Ex Machina’s Alex Garland and is “near future” sci-fi. The Daily Mail has photos of Dunst on the set.

Jennifer Lawrence – Red, White and Water (A24)

This is described as “A US soldier suffers a traumatic brain injury while fighting in Afghanistan and struggles to adjust to life back home.” It looks to be the feature debut of Lila Neugebauer. OK Magazine has pics of Lawrence on the set.

Annette Bening – Nyad (Netflix)

The first narrative feature by Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin (The Rescue, Free Solo). From Deadline, “Pic is based on Diana Nyad’s bestselling autobiography Find A Way. It follows the remarkable true story of the marathon swimmer, who, at the age of 64, became the first person to complete the “Everest of swims”—executing a 53-hour, 110-mile swim from Cuba to Florida, through dangerous open ocean, without a shark cage.”

Greta Gerwig – White Noise (Netflix) – lead or supporting?

Erik indicates here we don’t know if Gerwig will be lead or supporting. This is Noah Baumbach’s first film as a director without also writing the screenplay. Honestly, this is my advice for 95% of auteurs making movies. There is only so far you can go with your own original material. Isn’t it always more interesting to collaborate now and again? Either way, this book meant a lot to me when I was in my 20s. I’ll have to revisit it now to try to remember why. But I do know Don DeLillo is a genius. I’m glad that Baumbach’s movie and Gerwig’s Barbie movie will be separated by a year. I think that’s better for both of them to get their own spotlight.

Last year, no Best Actress starred in a Best Picture contender, even with an even ten nominees. Probably that’s not likely to repeat this year. So which of those on Erik’s list are potential Best Picture contenders? That’s really the question. Sight unseen, I’m inclined to think these have the best shot – paring them down to five will be impossible:

Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Margot Robbie – Babylon

Cate Blanchett – Tar

Emma Stone – Poor Things

Regina King – Shirley

Viola Davis – The Woman King”

Grace Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon (unless supporting)

But this is really difficult because there is such an abundance of offerings. Of course, hope springs eternal when the year has just begun.