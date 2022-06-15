Take a quick glance at director Kate Herron’s resume, and you would never imagine she would be as accomplished at handling a vast sci-fi drama featuring iconic comic book characters and a byzantine plot that includes an unwieldy expansion of the Multiverse itself.

But Herron more than handled Disney+’s acclaimed series Loki. She smashed it out of the park.

In an interview with Awards Daily, Kate Herron talks about what in her past prepared her for this moment, including office temping. She also talks about the steps she took to ensure the story remained grounded enough for the casual Marvel viewer so they wouldn’t totally be lost in the concepts of the Multiverse. She also talks about working with her crafts team to design a retro-futuristic world with roots in Mad Men, Brazil, and many, many more. Finally, she talks about what she hopes audiences took away from Loki on a thematic level.

Loki is exclusively available on Disney+.