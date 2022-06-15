If you’re an incredibly private person, then how do you look back over your career and share those experiences with the world?

That’s one of the many questions Grammy-winning legend Sheryl Crow posed herself as she agreed to participate in the new Showtime documentary Sheryl. Directed by Amy Scott (Hal), the documentary explores Crow’s journey from a Missouri music teacher to a backup singer on a Michael Jackson tour to the 9-time Grammy winner loved across the world. It also reveals the difficult moments Crow experienced on that journey including early career sexual harassment, the Lance Armstrong controversy, and a breast cancer diagnosis.

Here, in a video interview with Awards Daily’s Sheryl Crow super fans Megan McLachlan and Clarence Moye, Crow talks about her relationship to the documentary, how difficult it is for her to watch, and how she remains introspective on her life, career, and music. She talks about being driven in her career and the early concerns about whether or not she’d only be known for her Grammy-winning song “All I Wanna Do.” She talks about her close relationships with manager Scooter Weintraub, Oscar-winner Laura Dern, record mixer and producer Trina Shoemaker and more.

Finally, she talks about what advice she would give a younger Sheryl Crow just starting out on her Tuesday Night Music Club journey.

Sheryl is available to stream on Showtime or on Hulu.