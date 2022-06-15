Washboard abs, spray tan, 80s vibe, Ryan Gosling is coming in hot in the first still released from Greta Gerwig’s new Barbie movie. What a fantastic and hilarious look, which probably tells you much about what this movie is going to be:

(Image credit: Warner bros.)

Gosling looks a little more surreal than Margot Robbie as Barbie:

Unfortunately, we have to wait all the way until Summer of 2023 for this. I wish it was coming out today. I can’t wait to watch it. I am secretly hoping there isn’t some social justice message sewn in and that is pure fun. I guess because we’ve gotten about as much as we possibly can from politically-themed films. Barbie doesn’t have to be political. It will be, of course, because Gerwig can be called a “feminist” filmmaker, I suppose. This was true of Lady Bird and Little Women. The idea is sort of this: dizzy, haphazard but charming, flawed woman triumphs. I guess I can be down with that. A legally Blonde sort of vibe. I guess I’m just not looking forward to the agonizing think pieces for and against vis a vis feminism. I would prefer a good movie/bad movie conversation. But you can’t have everything. I am probably in the minority on this one.

Anyway, can’t wait.