ABC’s Abbott Elementary led the class in the 2022 Television Critics Association (TCA) Awards. The freshman series received five nominations including Program of the Year. The TCA Awards will be announced on August 6.
Here is the full list of this year’s TCA Award nominees:
PROGRAM OF THE YEAR
Abbott Elementary – ABC
Better Call Saul – AMC
Hacks – HBO Max
Severance – Apple TV+
Squid Game – Netflix
Succession – HBO
The White Lotus – HBO
Yellowjackets – Showtime
OUTSTANDING NEW PROGRAM
Abbott Elementary – ABC
Ghosts – CBS
Only Murders in the Building – Hulu
Pachinko – Apple TV+
Reservation Dogs – FX
Severance – Apple TV+
The White Lotus – HBO
Yellowjackets – Showtime
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA
Better Call Saul – AMC (2019 Winner in Category)
The Good Fight – Paramount+
Pachinko – Apple TV+
Severance – Apple TV+
Squid Game – Netflix
Succession – HBO (2020 Winner in Category)
This Is Us – NBC
Yellowjackets – Showtime
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY
Abbott Elementary – ABC
Atlanta – FX (2017 Winner in Category)
Barry – HBO
Ghosts – CBS
Hacks – HBO Max
Only Murders In The Building – Hulu
Reservation Dogs – FX
Ted Lasso – Apple TV+ (2021 Winner in Category)
INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA
Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game – Netflix
Michael Keaton, Dopesick – Hulu
Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets – Showtime
Mandy Moore, This Is Us – NBC
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul – AMC
Margaret Qualley, Maid – Netflix
Adam Scott, Severance – Apple TV+
Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul – AMC
Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout – Hulu
Jeremy Strong, Succession – HBO
INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY
Pamela Adlon, Better Things – FX
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary – ABC
Bridget Everett, Somebody Somewhere – HBO
Bill Hader, Barry – HBO
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary – ABC
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building – Hulu
Jean Smart, Hacks – HBO Max (2021 Winner in Category)
Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso – Apple TV+
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN MOVIES, MINISERIES OR SPECIALS
Dopesick – Hulu
The Dropout – Hulu
The Girl From Plainville – Hulu
Maid – Netflix
Midnight Mass – Netflix
The Staircase – HBO Max
Station Eleven – HBO Max
Under the Banner of Heaven – FX
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN VARIETY, TALK OR SKETCH
The Amber Ruffin Show – Peacock
A Black Lady Sketch Show – HBO (2020 Winner in Category)
I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson – Netflix
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver – HBO (2021, 2019 & 2018 Winner in Category)
Late Night With Seth Meyers – NBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert – CBS
Saturday Night Live – NBC
Ziwe – Showtime
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN NEWS AND INFORMATION
The Beatles: Get Back – Disney+
Benjamin Franklin – PBS
Frontline – PBS (Eight-time Winner in Category)
George Carlin’s American Dream – HBO
How To With John Wilson – HBO
Prehistoric Planet – Apple TV+
60 Minutes – CBS (2012 Winner in Category)
The Tinder Swindler – Netflix
We Need To Talk About Cosby – Showtime
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN REALITY
The Amazing Race – CBS (2011 Winner in Category)
Cheer – Netflix (2020 Winner in Category)
Finding Magic Mike – HBO Max
Legendary – HBO Max
Real Housewives of Salt Lake City – Bravo
Real World Homecoming: New Orleans – Paramount+
Take Out With Lisa Ling – HBO Max
Top Chef: Houston – Bravo
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN YOUTH PROGRAMMING
Ada Twist, Scientist – Netflix
The Baby-Sitters Club – Netflix (2021 Winner in Category)
El Deafo – Apple TV+
Mira, Royal Detective – Disney Junior
Octonauts: Above & Beyond – Netflix
Odd Squad – PBS Kids
Ridley Jones – Netflix
Sesame Street – HBO Max