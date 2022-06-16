Netflix has released the trailer for Andrew Dominik’s Blonde, starring Ana DeArmas. As a Marilyn fan I can say she looks the most like her than any other actress. She also has Marilyn’s bubbly nature. Marilyn’s tragic fragility is the thing that’s usually hard to capture. Marilyn was so many things at once, which is why we were so compelled, and are so compelled, to look at her. It wasn’t just her physical beauty or her inner radiance. There was something else there – like a butterfly you are captivated by but can’t catch or touch. Armas has the look for sure.

