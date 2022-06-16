”I’m thrilled that we are able to share the inspiring story of chef José and his remarkable team at World Central Kitchen to an even wider audience with the release of the film on the National Geographic Channel and Hulu,” said director Ron Howard. “In telling this story, I’ve been inspired by the work of World Central Kitchen, currently leading extraordinary relief efforts in both Ukraine and Uvalde, and the lessons we can learn from their humanitarian acts. I believe in the power of community when we all come together to support each other; it’s a story we can all learn something from and aspire to.”

Released on May 27 on Disney+, the film has garnered overwhelmingly positive reviews since its premiere at the SXSW Film Festival in March and has retained a 100% critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Featuring an incredibly powerful story of humanity, volunteerism and global relief efforts, the film is a leading contender in the documentary special race for this year’s Emmy® Awards.

“We feel so honored to bring the remarkable story of José Andrés and World Central Kitchen to the world,” said Carolyn Bernstein, EVP, Scripted and Documentary Films at National Geographic. “The immensely talented Ron Howard, our longtime collaborator, beautifully captures the groundbreaking work that WCK is doing on a global scale to help those affected by natural and human-made disasters. We can’t wait for audiences around the world to witness this inspiring story of hope and humanity through Hulu and the National Geographic channel.”