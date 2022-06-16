Awards Daily talks to The Morning Show EP/director Mimi Leder about what it was like leaning into COVID in Season 2 and tackling cancel culture.

At this point, The Morning Show team, like a real news team, is used to having to pivot to accommodate the news. Just as they had to change direction to account for #MeToo in Season 1, executive producer/director Mimi Leder details how they shut down production after 13 days in Season 2 due to the COVID pandemic.

“We took in all the information and all the news of COVID,” says Leder, “and immediately pivoted all the scripts to tell the story leading up to that event. The Morning Show is a lens to the world. It’s a news show, so it was the perfect place to explore that. It was also the subject we knew. We knew up until March 2020 what we were feeling, what was going on, how we were living our lives so freely and then the door got shut. So that’s what we did.”

I had a great conversation with the Emmy-winning director about whether Alex (Jennifer Aniston) is an antihero, what really happened to Mitch (Steve Carell) in Italy, and whether there is any forgiveness within cancel culture. Watch our conversation below!