Awards Daily talks to 3-time Emmy Award winner Julianna Margulies about coming into Season 2 of The Morning Show on AppleTV+ and the impact her character is having on the LGBTQIA community.

Julianna Margulies’ character Laura Peterson is anything but an afterthought as newcomer in Season 2 of The Morning Show. When Margulies came on to the AppleTV+ series, the showrunner gave her a very thorough rundown of Laura’s past and how it’s led to this particular moment in her life.

“This was part of the luxury of working on The Morning Show,” says Margulies. “[Showrunner] Kerry Ehrin gave me a 20-year history of Laura, which is really unheard of. Laura is a very thought-out character on the show. When Laura came out to her very liberal parents, when she was outed, her parents were not accepting of it. When she says to Bradley, ‘I’ve had to walk away from people in my family, too,’ she had to walk away from her very educated, liberal parents.”

I had a great conversation with Margulies about what it was like to work on Season 2 of the Apple TV+ series, whether or not Laura is over Alex’s betrayal (Jennifer Aniston), and what she and Reese Witherspoon discussed ahead of Laura and Bradley’s first kiss in the car. Watch the video interview below!