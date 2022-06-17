Awards Daily’s Clarence Moye takes viewers on a journey within the crafts of Marvel Studios’ LOKI, currently streaming on Disney+. In this video essay, Clarence reveals the secrets behind director Kate Herron’s “retro-futurism” and how that applied to several crafts departments. Then, he looks at how the crafts teams collaborated to create the insanely imaginative worlds visited by Loki (Tom Hiddleston) on his journey to the Void at the End of Time.

Featured within this extensive analysis are production designer Kasra Farahani, composer Natalie Holt, costume designer Christine Wada, cinematographer Autumn Dural Arkapaw, and visual effects supervisor Dan Deleeuw.

All photos, series clips, and score outtakes provided by Marvel Studios.