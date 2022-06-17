The Great is one of the most magnificently crafted shows on television, and we have Francesca Di Mottola to thank for it.

The second season of the critically acclaimed comedy series is a bit in transition. Catherine is trying to secure her place on the throne, but her husband, Peter, stands in her way. The couple take turns battling each other within the palace walls until he succumbs to her attacks and strategy.

As Catherine tries to culturally advance Russia, the palace gets an upgrade. In one scene, Catherine receives a slew of merchants, and there is a colorful, marble wall behind her–it’s one of Di Mottola’s favorite new additions to The Great. My personal favorite was Peter’s nursery that he created for his beloved son, Paul, complete with painted murals inspired by Russian folk art.

The Great is streaming now on Hulu.