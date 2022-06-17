There are few characters across the Marvel Cinematic Universe as beloved as Tom Hiddleston’s Loki.

When he first appeared in 2011’s Thor, we should have known the impact he would have on audiences. Thanks to actor Tom Hiddleston’s impish and forever winking portrayal, Loki continued to capture audience’s attention across several films. Even dying in 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War could not keep the God of Mischief down.

So, naturally, it was no surprise that Disney/Marvel announced Loki, a Loki-focused series that debuted last June on Disney+. The series explores the full range of Loki identities by cleverly leveraging the concept of the Multiverse. We saw an older Loki, a child Loki, a female Loki, and even most wonderfully, an alligator Loki. The Multiverse is a strange beast indeed.

Helping anchor all of the Multiverse madness is Tom Hiddleston’s beloved and acclaimed performance as Loki. Here, in an interview with Awards Daily, Hiddleston talks about why he keeps returning to the character, aside from the paycheck of course. He also talks about what he wanted to achieve as Loki within the Disney+ series. He shares the process of stepping back in time some ten years to revert to a version of Loki he hasn’t played since The Avengers, and he reveals what we can expect from the now-filming Loki season two.

But not too much. Kevin Feige would not be happy.

Loki streams exclusively on Disney+.