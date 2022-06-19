We all sell ourselves. Some of us are better at making a deal than others. For Showtime’s absurdly funny home shopping comedy, I Love That For You, the workplace is a sleek and stylish one, but the veneer is cracking for some. Ayden Mayeri is making quite the splash in ensemble work on both the big and small screen, and she is having a blast playing with our perception of the mean girl as with everything to lose on the Special Value Network.

To the unassuming eye, Mayeri’s Beth Ann has it all. She has a glamorous job, a devoted husband, and reliable work friends, especially in Matt Rogers’ Darcy. As the first season progresses, however, that perfection is starting to fade away. We never see Beth Ann’s husband, but there are clearly problems (the last time they had sex was 10 months, and they had to because, you know, they were at Disney). Even if her world is in shambles, Beth Ann would never let you see it. She would laugh it off or lie in order to keep up appearances, and there is something thrilling in seeing her flounder. If the truth comes out, will we see a more authentic, lovingly messy Beth Ann?

In addition to I Love That For You, Mayeri has a lot of ensemble-led comedies coming up, including Confess, Fletch with Jon Hamm (who we gush over), Spin Me Round, and Somebody That I Used to Know (both of which star Alison Brie). She can also be seen as Jennifer 2 on Apple TV+’s The Afterparty. We also talk about her passion for thrifting and sustainable fashion.

I Love That For You is now streaming on Showtime.