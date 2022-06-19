Emmy-nominated director Michael Engler is no stranger to the world of Julian Fellowes.

Before directing HBO’s hit series The Gilded Age, Engler worked on Fellowes’ Downton Abbey, both the series and the 2019 film, and directed the 2018 film The Chaperone. He understands the rhythms and nuances of a Fellowes script. He knows how to balance a story between multiple storylines, characters, and locales. He senses when actors are so in the zone that he only need step back and let them run with a scene.

All of those attributes are on full display with the season finale of HBO’s The Gilded Age, which Engler submitted for 2022 Emmy consideration. The episode is the height of the series’ first season as Bertha Russell’s (Carrie Coon) social machinations finally pay off at her daughter’s coming out ball. Characters who have shared only passing moments are suddenly thrust together into the same rarified air. The episode wonderfully caps a strong freshman season with Engler’s assured direction.

Here, Michael Engler sits down with Awards Daily to discuss the aspects of The Gilded Age he most connected. He discusses the differences between directing The Gilded Age and Downton Abbey. He also dives into specific moments of the finale, including the much anticipated entrance of Mrs. Astor (Donna Murphy). Finally, he talks about the Gilded Age of the late 1800s and compares it to our modern second Gilded Age.

The Gilded Age streams exclusively on HBO Max.