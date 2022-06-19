Skylar Astin joins Awards Daily‘s Shadan Larki to discuss bringing a ‘Zoey’ movie to The Roku Channel, Max’s new power, favorite holiday tunes, and more!

Sylar Astin is a music man! The television and film star is currently starring in an off-broadway revival of “Little Shop of Horrors.” In December, Astin recently took part in another revival of sorts, Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas, a holiday-themed TV movie meant to act as a continuation of the beloved, and suddenly canceled, series Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist.

But the tables have turned. Max has gained Zoey [Jane Levy]’s power—he can hear people sing their feelings, too! Astin delights, stumbling through his new abilities in an effort to give Zoey a perfect Christmas. I once wrote that Astin was “Pitch Perfect” in this role. This Christmas adventure makes that argument even stronger.

Now all we need (and desperately want) is more Zoey.

Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas is available on Roku.