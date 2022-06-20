Awards Daily’s Clarence Moye offers a video essay about the crafts of Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye. Currently streaming on Disney+, Hawkeye continues the Clint Barton saga while introducing Kate Barton, a key character from the comic books, to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Included in this video are interviews with Production Designer Maya Shimoguchi, Cinematographers Eric Steelberg and James Whitaker, Costume Designer Michael Crow, and Composers Christopher Beck and Michael Paraskevas.

All clips, photos, and score excerpts are included with the permission of Marvel Studios.