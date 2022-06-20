Ending any show comes with enormous pressure, but the fans of HBO’s Insecure are fiercely loyal. Everyone had an opinion on how their favorite show should come to a close, but director and producer Prentice Penny couldn’t think of that for the end of Issa Rae’s comedy series. In order to stick the landing, he knew he had to focus on the relationships of the characters and telling a good story.

Penny directed the final two episodes of the series, and he also write the penultimate episode, “Out, Okay?!” It’s wonderful to see the entire cast together at Tiffany and Derek’s farewell party before the couple moves to Denver, and Penny balances the chemistry beautifully. Some television series awkwardly don’t know what to do with their characters as the end is near, but every character and actor has a moment to shine. No one feels pushed out or as if they are an afterthought.

When Molly and Taurean take edibles at the party, he finally says a phrase that could be a key to Molly’s happiness. As they share an intimate moment together in a dark pantry, he says to her, “I won’t get tired of you, Molly,” and it’s almost as if we see her defenses physically fall away. That moment of sexiness is balanced hilariously when the pair gorge on mac and cheese balls when the wait staff isn’t looking.

For the finale, I ask Penny to expand on two moments. The scene between Issa and Molly at Molly’s wedding is sparingly directed, and he told me how he calibrated the emotions from his actors to get the perfect exchange. And, finally, Issa’s mirror chats have meant so much to Insecure‘s audience, so I had to ask Penny about leaving the audience with a shot that lingers beautifully as Issa walks away.

Insecure is streaming now on HBO Max.