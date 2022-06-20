This week, the Water Cooler Podcast gang looks at the 2022 Comedy Actor Emmy race. It’s looking like a 3-way race between previous winners Bill Hader (Barry) and Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso) plus either Martin Short or Steve Martin from Only Murders in the Building. Will Bill Hader win a third performance Emmy for his turn as hired-assassin-turned-actor Barry? Can Jason Sudeikis follow up from last year’s Ted Lasso sweep? Or will someone new break in? We look at the race and try to figure out where it’s headed on this week’s podcast.

