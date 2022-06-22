We are all sleeping on AMC’s Kevin Can F**k Himself.

Too many critics looked at the daring series and only saw a “cute” gimmick. The series explores the life of Annie Murphy’s Allison as she navigates between the sitcom-crazy world of her husband Kevin (Eric Peterson) and the much darker real world where she and Mary Hollis Inboden’s Patti navigate dangerous drug deals and plot Kevin’s death. While the split genre series brilliantly navigates both genres, the core of the series lives within its exploration of relationships (both positive and extraordinarily toxic), racism, and the sociological roots of crime.

In ten years, people will revisit this show and recognize it for its brilliant commentary on the 2020s.

Awards Daily spoke with Kevin co-star Mary Hollis Inboden who is, in real life, miles away from the abrasive Patti we see on-screen. Here, she talks about auditioning for the role after being initially reluctant because she didn’t see herself in Patti. She also talks about the close-knit bonding time she spent with Emmy-winner Annie Murphy (Schitt’s Creek) and about modulating her performance between the two halves of the series.

Finally, she talks about what the series ultimately says about living in toxic relationships and getting out of them.

Kevin Can F**k Himself will return for a second season. You can stream its first season online.