The end of Peaky Blinders as we know it finally aired on BBC earlier this year, and international viewers can now see the gripping conclusion on Netflix. However, despite being the end of the television series, it is by no means the end of Peaky Blinders altogether. Steven Knight has already revealed that plans are in the works for a future film, which certainly appeared to be the case based on what we learned in the final episode of the television series . But, what do we know about the film at this very early stage?

When Will It Be Released?

This is the big question that all fans will be demanding answers too, as the thrilling season finale left fans wanting more. Steven Knight has already admitted that plans for the script have already been put into motion, as the creator has a very clear idea on how the show will finally reach its conclusion.

Fans expecting to see the movie in the near future will be disappointed though, as it isn’t expected to go into production until at least next year. That could mean that we could face another dry spell with no Peaky action until potentially the end of 2024 or early 2025.

What Will The Film Be About?

If you haven’t caught up on the sixth season, then we would suggest looking away now. The sixth series ended with Tommy finishing his war against Michael, before then mysteriously vanishing away from the family believing that he had a life threatening illness. However, in a fascinating twist, Tommy’s late daughter came to him just as he was about to kill himself, and revealed that there was nothing wrong with him, and suggested that he should light another fire.

While lighting the fire, Tommy found a picture from Oswald Mosley’s wedding, which pictured the fascist leader alongside the doctor that had told the Peaky leader that he was dying. Tommy’s final words almost set up the movie perfectly, as he suggested that the only way that the fascist group could kill Tommy was by the Peaky leader doing it himself. It appeared as though he had been reborn with a new sense of purpose about what he must do.

That decision is likely to play the plot of the film up until the start, and potentially during, the Second War, as Mosley with his friend Adolf Hitler look to transform the world as we know it. But, how will Tommy go about stopping the fascists?

Who Could Star?

Cillian Murphy is widely expected to reprise his Peaky cap for one final outing, with Paul Anderson once again likely to be his right-hand man Arthur. Amber Anderson and Sam Clafin will likely play the advisories Lady Diana and Mosley, respectively, while Sophie Rundle’s Ada is likely to be a key part of Tommy’s plan as she is his political advisor.

We sparingly saw Stephen Graham in the final series, but Knight has already teased that he has a big part to play in the film . New cast members are also expected to join, with Tom Holland and Vicky McClure among those that have expressed an interest.