I personally want to live in a world where Somebody Somewhere, The Other Two, Abbott Elementary, and Yellowjackets can get nominated alongside Diana: The Musical. Right wing conservatives are coming after queer people left and right (and drag queens for some effing reason), so art and visibility are more important than ever.

Please see below for the nominations for GALECA’s Dorian TV Awards!

JUNE 22, 2022 – As frighteningly reactionary Florida governor Ron DeSantis frets that grade school teachers will somehow turn kids queer . . . as GOP candidates like Arizona’s Kari Lake feverishly push to ban drag queens (not to mention books) from libraries . . . as certain multimillionaire celebrities huff and puff that the often poorly paid and harassed (and murdered) trans woman should not be called a woman . . . the fact remains that the world will always look to the trend-spotting, trend-setting LGBTQ community for the latest and coolest in pop culture. Not a small thing. Just ask Beyoncé.

The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics, now comprised of 385 professional critics and journalists covering film and television, has announced its 14th Dorian TV Awards nominations for the best in all of TV, mainstream to LGBTQIA+ content. Leading GALECA members’ short list of TV’s best, with five nominations each, are HBO’s freshman comedy Somebody Somewhere and HBO Max’s Hacks.

HBO’s wildly provocative teen drama, Euphoria, follows with four nominations, including nods for star Zendaya, Most Visually Striking TV Show and the group’s dubious Campiest TV Show honor (alongside Apple+’s intentionally amusing musical Schmigadoon! and Netflix’s oh-so-awkward Lady Di stage tribute Diana: The Musical).

In network nomination counts, HBO tops with 24, Netflix is next with 15 and HBO Max has 13 (that’s 37 in all for HBO networks).

GALECA members were drawn to a variety of new shows this past seasons, with ABC’s welcome public school comedy Abbott Elementary, the lovely British teen dramedy Heartstopper (Netflix) and surprising dramas Yellowjackets (Showtime) and Severance (Apple TV+) all receiving multiple nods.

Helping christen GALECA’s inaugural “You Deserve An Award!” Award to a beloved TV icon are nominees Gillian Anderson, Christine Baranski, Lynda Carter, Kim Cattrall and Cassandra Peterson.