As the world slow comes out of the pandemic, talk shows got back to normal. Imagine a world where hosts like Jimmy Fallon got to interview Bowen Yang, Machine Gun Kelly, Jen Psaki, and Jon Hamm without a glass partition or a dreaded Zoom box.

This past season, Fallon got back to doing what he does best: engaging with his guests and having a blast making them do crazy stunts. This year, he chatted with President Biden, got a dancing lesson from Rita Moreno, addressed rumors with Madonna, and dropped it like it’s hot with Benedict Cumberbatch and Sydney Sweeney. If that wasn’t enough, he welcomed back Broadway with a huge production number with Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Check out the highlights below!