Awards Daily talks to Melissa Beck about what it was like to return to New Orleans in Real World Homecoming: NOLA on Paramount+, what social media would think of the original series, and her one regret about her Homecoming season.

Like so many of us, Melissa Beck is also a huge fan of Real World Homecoming, even before she and her cast were on Real World Homecoming: NOLA.

“I watched Real World Homecoming: New York, because when I tried out for the show, I had been a long-time fan of the show,” says Beck. “It had been on eight seasons before mine. Real World New York was groundbreaking television. I didn’t know that at the time; I was watching it as a very young person.”

However, she also enjoyed watching it from a very unique point of view.

“But when I was watching Homecoming New York, it was yes, I’m watching it as a fan, but I’m also watching it as a person who has a very specific, niche understanding of what they went through.”

I had a great conversation with Melissa Beck about what it was like to have cameras on her again, what her children think of their mother’s fame, and what kind of expectations she had going into her cast’s Homecoming series. Watch it below!