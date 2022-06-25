Awards Daily talks to RuPaul’s Drag Race choreographer Miguel Zarate about the challenges he faced coming into Season 14 of the VH1 competition series.

Just as host RuPaul throws a lot at the queens of RuPaul’s Drag Race in order to determine the best drag queen in America, she also throws a lot at choreographer Miguel Zarate, who put together complex sequences in Season 14 including the Girl Groups challenge, the “Too Funky” homage video, and the 11-minute Moulin Ru musical.

“There’s no lie about it,” says Zarate, “it is quite daunting. At best, on some challenges, I had maybe two days before to prep the material. It happens so fast. Sometimes only a day.”

I had a great conversation with Zarate about how all of these lavish sequences came together as well as the finale with Willow Pill’s iconic “I Hate People” lip sync. Check it out below!