With the Television Academy’s Phase 1 voting window closed, the Water Cooler Podcast gang takes a breather and has their say on what they would nominate for the 2022 Emmy Awards. They looked at this exactly as the Television Academy would. By closely reviewing the ballots for Program and Performer, Joey, Megan, and Clarence all made their (sometimes difficult) choices in the categories of Drama Series, Comedy Series, and Limited Series plus the associated Lead and Supporting performances. Sometimes, it truly was a Sophie’s Choice moment as many categories are clearly stacked, while some categories need some padding. Have a listen as we reveal our top choices in our annual If We Had an Emmy Ballot segment!

As always, we close with the Flash Forward to the media we’re most anticipating in the upcoming week.

