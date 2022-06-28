Some days, like today, I feel like we’re at the end of a once-great empire. That’s if you read Twitter – where there is nonstop hysteria, mostly over Trump. There is no escaping it. In general, though, we’re living through a time of extreme hedonism, consumption and wealth colliding with extreme puritanical judgment and public witch hunts. To defy this is courage, to me. To stand up to it is heroic. To me.

That is why I was shocked and amazed that Alec Baldwin decided to interview Woody Allen on his Instagram. To me, it’s an act of bravery and gives us something of Woody Allen’s legacy now that our culture has condemned him. So, I say to Alec, thank you. Thank you for having the courage to do something like this. It takes a lot of guts.

At some point, we all have to arrive at a place where we no longer care what the swarm cares about us. I am almost there. I figure Alec Baldwin has been there a long time. I’ve been screamed at for years over various things. The only way to survive it is simply to ignore it.

I’m not going to get into a Woody Allen thing except to say that the HBO movie was a one-sided prosecution without a defense. I believe everyone deserves a defense. My entire life was shaped by Woody Allen movies. It is a part of my biology. I couldn’t get rid of those movies if I tried. I will never give them up.

We’re actually living in Woody Allen’s Sleeper. Some of us have escaped and are living underground. He will be missed when he is no longer with us. This interview is valuable because of that.

