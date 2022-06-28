Ah, young love. As if it’s not confusing enough, but adding the pressure of accidentally sending a text about a person to the person you like doesn’t help. In Lindsey Ryan’s Seasick, the nausea doesn’t just come from the Fire Island ferry ride.

Pauline Chalamet plays Sadie, a shy deckhand aboard a Fire Island commuter ferry who has feelings for her captain, Jess (Alexandria Benford). Sadie sees other young, queer couples enjoying their summers as they enjoy their boat ride, and Sadie’s friends have been badgering her for more details about the girl she likes. She decides to send a sneaky, harmless photo of Jess to give her friends a bite, but she is horrified when she realizes that she accidentally sends the text to Jess herself.

Director Ryan makes us hear the blood pounding in Sadie’s ears, and you will find yourself cringing as much as you want Sadie to figure out a way to delete the text. Does she steal Jess’ phone or make a scene? Even if she lives down the humiliation of sending the message, she will then have to confront her own boss about feelings that might not truly be on the table.

Chalamet is an easy actress to connect with–her performance in HBO Max’s The Sex Lives of College Girls is relatable, awkward, and earnest. Ryan’s film is breezy but sympathetically horrifying at the same time. You want Sadie to confront the truth, but you also want her to go unscathed. Ryan’s film is a shot to your heart and your head.

Every step of adolescence is a lesson–no matter how frustrating and awkward–but the biggest one to learn here is to make sure you know who you’re texting. It will save your heart a lot of worry.