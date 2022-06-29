TIFF is thrilled to announce that Rian Johnson’s Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will have its world premiere at the 47th edition of the Festival. Knives Out had its world premiere at TIFF in 2019.

In the follow-up to 2019’s Knives Out, Detective Benoit Blanc (played by Daniel Craig) travels to Greece to peel back the layers of a mystery involving a new cast of colorful suspects. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery stars Daniel Craig, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, and Madelyn Cline with Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista.

The original Knives Out received widespread critical acclaim. It received an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Screenplay for Rian Johnson. It also received recognition on the American Film Institute’s Top Ten Films of the Year and the Producers Guild of America for 2019. Stars Daniel Craig and Ana de Armas were also Golden Globe nominated in addition to the film itself.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is written and directed by Rian Johnson and produced alongside his partner Ram Bergman under their T-Street banner. The film will release globally on Netflix this Holiday Season.