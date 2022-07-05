LOS ANGELES, CA, Tuesday, July 5, 2022 – The Hollywood Critics Association (HCA) announced today the stars who will join HCA Members in revealing the 2nd Annual HCA TV Awards nominations on Thursday, July 7th. The virtual nominations announcement will be streamed on the Official HCA YouTube Channel and social media channels beginning at 8am PT for the Broadcast & Cable categories, and 12pm PT for the Streaming categories.

On Thursday, July 7th, beginning at 8am PT, Alexandra Breckenridge from Netflix’s Virgin River, Reign Edwards from Amazon’s The Wilds, and Ronen Rubinstein of FOX’s 911: Lone Star will be joined by HCA members, Yong Chavez (ABS-CBN News) and Jami Philbrick (Moviefone) to announce the Broadcast & Cable nominees.

Streaming nominations will also be revealed on July 7th starting at 12pm PT. NBC’s This is Us stars Chrissy Metz and Susan Kelechi Watson will be joined by HCA members, Kiyra Lynn (Hollywood First Look) and Landon Johnson (Awards Watch) to announce the nominees.

The 2nd Annual HCA TV Awards will be presented over two nights. The star-studded event held in Los Angeles celebrates the best in Broadcast, Cable and Streaming TV programming with Saturday, August 13th dedicated to Broadcast & Cable categories, and Sunday August 14th dedicated to Streaming categories.

