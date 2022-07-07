The Hollywood Critics Association has just announced their complete list of nominees for the Broadcast Network and Cable edition of their two-night television celebration at The Beverly Hilton. The Broadcast Network & Cable HCA TV Awards ceremony will be held on Saturday, August 13, 2022.

The nominees for the Streaming edition of the 2nd Annual HCA TV Awards will be revealed later this afternoon, beginning at 12pm PT/3pm ET on the Official HCA YouTube Channel. The HCA TV Awards Streaming ceremony will take place on Sunday, August 14, 2022.

The final season of NBC’s This is Us received the most nominations, with a total of 12 nominations spread out over seven different categories. The show was nominated for Best Broadcast Network Drama Series, Best Actress, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Writing, and Best Directing. Several NBC comedies were also nominated, including American Auto, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Mr. Mayor, and Young Rock.

HBO’s Succession came in second place with 11 nominations in total. The critically acclaimed series was nominated for Best Cable Drama Series and received six acting nominations, three directing nominations, and one writing nomination. Mike White’s hit anthology series, The White Lotus, tied for third place with Alec Berg and Bill Hader’s Barry. Both series received nine nominations each.

Other highlights of the HCA TV Awards Broadcast Network and Cable nominations include FX’s What We Do in the Shadows with eight, ABC’s Abbott Elementary with seven, FX’s Atlanta with six, Showtime’s Yellowjackets with six, HBO’s Euphoria with six, TBS’s Miracle Workers: Oregon Trail with six, and CBS’ Ghosts with five.

You can find a complete list of all the Broadcast & Cable Nominees for night one of the 2nd Annual HCA TV Awards below:

Best Game Show

Celebrity Family Feud (ABC)

Jeopardy! National College Championship (ABC)

Name That Tune (FOX)

Supermarket Sweep (ABC)

The Chase (ABC)

To Tell The Truth (ABC)

Best Broadcast Network Reality Show or Competition Series

America’s Got Talent (NBC)

Holey Moley (ABC)

Lego Masters (FOX)

Next Level Chef (FOX)

The Masked Singer (FOX)

The Voice (NBC)

Best Cable Reality Show or Competition Series

Bar Rescue (Paramount Network)

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses (TBS)

Project Runway (Bravo)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Top Chef (Bravo)

Wipeout (TBS)

Best Broadcast Network or Cable Docuseries or Non-Fiction Series

30 for 30 (ESPN)

The New York Times Presents: Controlling Britney Spears (FX)

Janet Jackson (Lifetime)

Shark Tank (ABC)

The American Rescue Dog Show (ABC)

We Need to Talk About Cosby (Showtime)

Best Broadcast Network or Cable Documentary TV Movie

Bitchin’: The Sound and Fury of Rick James (Showtime)

Black Patriots: Heroes of the Civil War (History)

Dean Martin: King of Cool (TCM)

End of the Line: The Women of Standing Rock (Fuse)

Rise Again: Tulsa and the Red Summer (National Geographic)

Sheryl (Showtime)

Best Broadcast Network or Cable Variety Sketch Series, Talk Series, or Special

A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

Real-Time With Bill Maher (HBO)

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Best Broadcast Network or Cable Animated Series or TV Movie

Archer (FX)

Bob’s Burgers (FOX)

Family Guy (FOX)

Rick and Morty (Adult Swim)

South Park (Comedy Central)

Tuca & Bertie (Adult Swim)

Best Broadcast Network or Cable Live-Action TV Movie

A Clüsterfünke Christmas (Comedy Central)

List of a Lifetime (Lifetime)

Ray Donovan: The Movie (Showtime)

Reba McEntire’s Christmas in Tune (Lifetime)

The Survivor (HBO)

Vandal (Fuse)

Best Writing in a Broadcast Network or Cable Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Movie

Aaron Cooley, Cathy Schulman, Ellen Fairey, Abby Ajayi, The First Lady “Voices Carry” (Showtime)

Jenny Klein & Travis Sentell, The Thing About Pam “She’s a Killer” (NBC)

George Pelecanos and David Simon, We Own This City “Part One” (HBO)

Hagai Levi, Scenes From a Marriage “The Illiterates” (HBO)

Mike White, The White Lotus “Mysterious Monkeys” (HBO)

Sarah Burgess, Impeachment: American Crime Story “Man Handled” (FX)

Taylor Cox, Miracle Workers: Oregon Trail “What Happens in Branchwater” (TBS)

Best Directing in a Broadcast Network or Cable Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Movie

Gina Prince-Bythewood, Women of the Movement “Mother and Son” (ABC)

Hagai Levi, Scenes From A Marriage “The Illiterates” (HBO)

Mike White, The White Lotus “Mysterious Monkeys” (HBO)

Barry Levinson, The Survivor (HBO)

Ryan Murphy, Impeachment: American Crime Story “Man Handled” (FX)

Steve Buscemi, Miracle Workers: Oregon Trail “Over the Mountain” (TBS)

Best Supporting Actress in a Broadcast Network or Cable Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Movie

Alexandra Daddario, The White Lotus (HBO)

Betty Gilpin, Gaslit (Starz)

Connie Britton, The White Lotus (HBO)

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus (HBO)

Judy Greer, The Thing About Pam (NBC)

Sydney Sweeney, The White Lotus (HBO)

Best Supporting Actor in a Broadcast Network or Cable Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Movie

Dan Stevens, Gaslit (Starz)

Josh Charles, We Own This City (HBO)

Josh Duhamel, The Thing About Pam (NBC)

Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus (HBO)

Steve Buscemi, Miracle Workers: Oregon Trail (TBS)

Steve Zahn, The White Lotus (HBO)

Best Actress in a Broadcast Network or Cable Limited Series, Anthology Series, or TV Movie

Julia Roberts, Gaslit (Starz)

Geraldine Viswanathan, Miracle Workers: Oregon Trail (TBS)

Jessica Chastain, Scenes from a Marriage (HBO)

Michelle Pfeiffer, The First Lady (Showtime)

Renée Zellweger, The Thing About Pam (NBC)

Sarah Paulson, Impeachment: American Crime Story (FX)

Best Actor in a Broadcast Network or Cable Limited Series, Anthology Series, or TV Movie

Ben Foster, The Survivor (HBO)

Bill Pullman, The Sinner (USA)

Daniel Radcliffe, Miracle Workers: Oregon Trail (TBS)

Jon Bernthal, We Own This City (HBO)

Sean Penn, Gaslit (Starz)

Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Marriage (HBO)

Best Broadcast Network or Cable Limited or Anthology Series

Gaslit (Starz)

Impeachment: American Crime Story (FX)

Miracle Workers: Oregon Trail (TBS)

Scenes From a Marriage (HBO)

The White Lotus (HBO)

We Own This City (HBO)

Best Writing in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Comedy

Albertina Rizzo, American Auto “Commercial” (NBC)

Alec Berg & Bill Hader, Barry “Starting Now” (HBO)

Donald Glover, Atlanta “Rich Wigga, Poor Wigga” (FX)

Issa Rae, Insecure “Everything Gonna Be, Okay?!” (HBO)

John Carcieri, Danny McBride, & Edi Patterson, The Righteous Gemstones “As to How They Might Destroy Him” (HBO)

Liz Sarnoff, Barry “Candy Asses” (HBO)

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary “Pilot” (ABC)

Stefani Robinson, What We Do in the Shadows “Wellness Center” (FX)

Best Directing in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Comedy

Bill Hader, Barry – “701N” (HBO)

Danny McBride, The Righteous Gemstones – “As to How They Might Destroy Him” (HBO)

Hiro Murai, Atlanta – “New Jazz” (FX)

Iona Morris Jackson, black-ish – “If a Black Man Cries in the Woods” (ABC)

Pamela Adlon, Better Things – “We Are Not Alone” (FX)

Randall Einhorn, Abbott Elementary – “Pilot” (ABC)

Jay Duplass, Somebody Somewhere – “Tee-Tee Pa-Pah” (HBO)

Yana Gorskaya, What We Do In The Shadows – “Wellness Center” (FX)

Best Supporting Actress in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Comedy

D’Arcy Carden, Barry (HBO)

Danielle Pinnock, Ghosts (CBS)

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Kristen Schaal, What We Do In The Shadows (FX)

Sarah Goldberg, Barry (HBO)

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Stephanie Beatriz, Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC)

Zazie Beetz, Atlanta (FX)

Best Supporting Actor in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Comedy

Anthony Carrigan, Barry (HBO)

Bowen Yang, SNL (NBC)

Brandon Scott Jones, Ghosts (CBS)

Brian Tyree Henry, Atlanta (FX)

Harvey Guillén, What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Henry Winkler, Barry (HBO)

Chris Perfetti, Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Tyler James Williams, Abbot Elementary (ABC)

Best Actress in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Comedy

Bridget Everett, Somebody Somewhere (HBO)

Issa Rae, Insecure (HBO)

Jasmine Cephas Jones, Blindspotting (Starz)

Natasia Demetriou, What We Do In The Shadows (FX)

Pamela Adlon, Better Things (FX)

Quinta Brunson, Abbot Elementary (ABC)

Rose McIver, Ghosts (CBS)

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish (ABC)

Best Actor in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Comedy

Andy Samberg, Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC)

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish (ABC)

Bill Hader, Barry (HBO)

Donald Glover, Atlanta (FX)

Kayvan Novak, What We Do In The Shadows (FX)

Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)

Matt Berry, What We Do In The Shadows (FX)

Utkarsh Ambudkar, Ghosts (CBS)

Best Cable Series, Comedy

Atlanta (FX)

Barry (HBO)

Better Things (FX)

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)

Resident Alien (SYFY)

The Righteous Gemstones (HBO)

Somebody Somewhere (HBO)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Best Broadcast Network Series, Comedy

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

American Auto (NBC)

Black-ish (ABC)

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC)

Ghosts (CBS)

Mr. Mayor (NBC)

The Wonder Years (ABC)

Young Rock (NBC)

Best Writing in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Drama

Ashley Lyle & Bart Nickerson, Yellowjackets “Pilot” (Showtime)

Casey Johnson, David Windsor & Chrissy Metz, This is Us “The Hill” (NBC)

Clyde Phillips, Alexandra Franklin, Marc Muszynski, Dexter: New Blood “Sins of the Father” (Showtime)

Dan Fogelman, This is Us “The Train” (NBC)

Jesse Armstrong, Succession “All The Bells Say” (HBO)

Julian Fellowes, The Gilded Age “Face The Music” (HBO)

Sam Levinson, Euphoria “Stand Still Like The Hummingbird” (HBO)

Taylor Sheridan, Yellowstone “Half the Money” (Paramount Network)

Best Directing in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Drama

Cathy Yan, Succession – “The Disruption” (HBO)

Jon Huertas, This Is Us – “Four Fathers” (NBC)

Karyn Kusama, Yellowjackets – “Pilot” (Showtime)

Lorene Scafaria, Succession – “Too Much Birthday” (HBO)

Mark Mylod, Succession – “All the Bells Say” (HBO)

Milo Ventimiglia, This is Us – “Guitar Man” (NBC)

Sam Levinson, Euphoria – “Stand Still Like the Hummingbird” (HBO)

Taylor Sheridan, Yellowstone – “Keep the Wolves Close” (Paramount Network)

Best Supporting Actress in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Drama

Chrissy Metz, This is Us (NBC)

Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets (Showtime)

J. Smith-Cameron, Succession (HBO)

Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul (AMC)

Sandra Mae Frank, New Amsterdam (NBC)

Sarah Snook, Succession (HBO)

Susan Kelechi Watson, This is Us (NBC)

Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria (HBO)

Best Supporting Actor in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Drama

Eric Dane, Euphoria (HBO)

Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul (AMC)

Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul (AMC)

Jon Huertas, This is Us (NBC)

Justin Hartley, This is Us (NBC)

Kieran Culkin, Succession (HBO)

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession (HBO)

Michael Mando, Better Call Saul (AMC)

Best Actress in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Drama

Freema Agyeman, New Amsterdam (NBC)

Juliette Lewis, Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve (AMC)

Kelly Reilly, Yellowstone (Paramount Network)

Mandy Moore, This is Us (NBC)

Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve (AMC)

Zendaya, Euphoria (HBO)

Best Actor in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Drama

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul (AMC)

Brian Cox, Succession (HBO)

Jeremy Strong, Succession (HBO)

Kevin Costner, Yellowstone (Paramount Network)

Harold Perrineau, From (EPIX)

Milo Ventimiglia, This is Us (NBC)

Daveed Diggs, Snowpiecer (TNT)

Sterling K. Brown, This is Us (NBC)

Best Cable Network Series, Drama

Better Call Saul (AMC)

Chucky (SYFY)

Euphoria (HBO)

The Gilded Age (HBO)

Snowpiercer (TNT)

Succession (HBO)

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty (HBO)

Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Best Broadcast Network Series, Drama

9-1-1: Lonestar (FOX)

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC)

Kung Fu (The CW)

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (NBC)

New Amsterdam (NBC)

Superman & Lois (The CW)

The Cleaning Lady (FOX)

This is Us (NBC)