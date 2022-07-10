When you lose a parent, there is an automatic feeling of being unwillingly untethered. It doesn’t matter if you were close to your parents or not–that feeling comes for a lot of us who have lost a parental figure. In Alana Hutton-Shaw’s delightful short, Finding Dad, one young woman’s search takes her on an emotional journey.

It’s Christmas, but Anita doesn’t have a picture perfect family life. This year, however, her alcoholic mother passes right around the holiday, and she isn’t shy about how she feels about her. “My mom died last night. She was an alcoholic and a fucking bitch,” Anita says. The only other advice Anita’s mother gives her about the father Anita never knew is that he was a roofer. Anita’s mother also tells her, “Find him and you’ll see.”

Instead of positioning Anita’s hunt for her father as a wholly dramatic story, Hutton-Shaw turns the tone on its head to play as a jaunty detective story. Accompanied by her friend, Dee, Anita is so determined to find her father by the end of the day, and she will knock on every door in London if she has to. It feels like everyone that the duo encounters knows who Anita’s father is (or they have a vague detail about him), and they just aren’t telling them. You want to join on the hunt for the mysterious Tony.

Daisy Fairclough brings a smiley openness to Anita that hides her true pain, but her search hits an emotional high when she reveals to Dee (Genesis Lynea) the difference between having a parent and the feelings of not belonging–especially around the holidays. Fairclough and Lynea have a joyful chemistry. Hutton-Shaw also gives us an excellent use of Amy Winehouse’s “Me & Mr. Jones.”

It isn’t always about the destination but the journey, and sometimes we come to that realization that our parents aren’t perfect. And they can disappoint you. Finding Dad offers a funny and touching closure while leaving that door perched open.

Finding Dad plays the Indy Shorts International Film Festival which runs July 19-24. The film can be seen in person or as part of the virtual program.