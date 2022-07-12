Check back throughout the day to see more reactions from this year’s Primetime Emmy Award nominees! There will be a lot!

“What an honor to be nominated by the Television Academy. Creating this show has been the greatest gift and to have it recognized in this way is the dream. It’s a joy we get to share with the amazing people who watched our first season. None of this would be possible without my incredible, supportive EP’s Justin Halpern, Randall Einhorn & Patrick Schumacker, our incredible writers room, our insanely talented cast, and the hard-working teams at ABC and WBTV for helping to bring Abbott Elementary to life. Lastly, and most importantly, I want to thank teachers. Thanks for being our inspiration.”

–Quinta Brunson, Creator, writer, and star of Outstanding Comedy Series nominee, Abbott Elementary

“I am so deeply honored and completely overwhelmed with an abundance of gratitude that comes with this recognition. Thank you to the Television Academy for the delicious honor of being nominated in the Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series category, alongside the most talented and hilarious actors of today. Thank you Emmy voters for this great compliment, and thank you to Quinta Brunson for the opportunity of a lifetime. It has been a joy and a blessing to portray Mrs. Barbara Howard on screen and honor the thousands of educators she represents across the country in doing so. Thank you again!“

–Sheryl Lee Ralph, Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series nominee for Abbott Elementary

“We are incredibly grateful and excited at these nominations. The entire cast, crew, and writing staff are some of the most talented people we’ve ever worked with. We are so thankful Quinta trusted us with helping her make this show and she deserves every accolade that comes her way. She is insanely good at everything she does. It’s frankly unnerving. We made Abbott because we wanted to make people laugh but also show the daily struggle teachers go through and the respect and admiration they deserve. We’re realizing now this reads like it was written by a PR robot but rest assured these were the original thoughts of two humans who are shockingly paid to write things.”

–Justin Halperin and Patrick Schumacker, Executive producers of Outstanding Comedy Series nominee, Abbott Elementary

“While it is true that every day is a blessing, let’s face it, some days are better than others! This is one of those days for all the incredibly talented writers, producers, casts, and crew members responsible for Warner Bros. Television Group’s nominated programs. We are so thrilled that Emmy voters have honored their outstanding work with a total of 44 nominations. Everyone at the Studio is so proud to have the opportunity to tell inclusive and innovative stories, and we are honored to work with the artists and network partners that helped to make these shows possible. And I’d also like to take a moment to salute the incomparable Quinta Brunson. With Abbott Elementary, she has created a beautiful and heartfelt tribute to public school teachers. Quinta had a singular vision for this show: to tell authentic stories of everyday heroes for a network television audience. And today she made history as the first Black woman to receive three Emmy nominations for a comedy series in a single year! We couldn’t be more excited for her accomplishments and for the entire Abbott team.”

–Channing Dungey, Warner Bros. TV Group Chairman on Outstanding Comedy Series nominee, Abbott Elementary

“As the basic human rights of LGBTQ+ people are being threatened once again, I want to thank our peers in the Television Academy for acknowledging the achievements of the beautiful and talented souls that work in front of and behind the cameras at RuPaul’s Drag Race. Through the miracle of drag, our spectacular Season 14 queens have touched hearts and opened minds around the planet. We will never take for granted the platform we’ve been given to tell authentic queer stories, and pledge to do everything in our power to continue to spread light, love, and laughter. To our partners at World of Wonder, Paramount and VH1, thank you for having our backs every high-heeled step of the way.”

–RuPaul Charles, Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program for RuPaul’s Drag Race

“I am so overwhelmed right now, the dedication from this cast and crew have made so many things possible. I want to thank Showtime for believing in the visions of Ashley, Bart and Jonathan and for their unwavering support of Yellowjackets. I’m so happy for the recognition that the series, it’s creatives, and my fellow co-stars received this morning!”

–Christina Ricci, Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series nominee for Yellowjackets

“I am happy and grateful to the Television Academy for recognizing SEVERANCE in so many categories. Thank you to Apple TV+ for believing in our show. The whole experience of making SEVERANCE has been a total joy, and I am thrilled to see my fellow nominees honored by our peers.”

–Patricia Arquette, Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series nominee for Severance

“It was an emotional journey to make Station Eleven, a show about a pandemic, before and during a pandemic. This morning, I’m overjoyed and grateful for the recognition of our show from the Television Academy, and full of pride for our entire cast and crew. It took an incredible collaboration of special humans to make Station Eleven, and the individual nominations we received, to me, just reflect the work of hundreds of brilliant minds. I’m so grateful to everyone who took risks with us, and gave their hearts, ideas, and talents… to tell a story that felt meaningful. Fuck Jerry Mercer!”

–Patrick Somerville, Creator, showrunner and executive producer of 7-time nominee, Station Eleven

“I cried today. Because I know so many people wanted this nomination for me. I am not a jaded person but I do know not to “want” for awards. It can leave you heartbroken. But I wanted this nomination. I wanted this for Euphoria, a show that is trying to save lives. I wanted this for every person on that set who pours so much love and creativity into what we are making. I wanted this for Sam who writes so brilliantly for me and directs me with such care and brotherhood. I wanted this acknowledgment for the Ali’s in the world. The ordinary brothers who are trying to overcome many hurdles and do some good in the world. I wanted this for everyone who has reached out to me and said, thank you for your portrayal of Ali. He saved my life. I am proud to be an actor and I am so very proud to be in such exquisite company.”

–Colman Domingo, Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series nominee for Euphoria

“Thanks to the Television Academy for the raddest birthday present! My friends and family better up their game…This season was a labor of love made while the world was on fire and we got to make each other laugh. This is the cherry on our sundae and wind in our sails as we finish our final season. Shoutout to our marvelous crew and fellow nominees!”

–Rachel Brosnahan, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series nominee for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. It’s also her birthday today!

“We are over the moon! Thank you so much to the Emmy Music Branch for this incredible honor, particularly to be mentioned alongside such a wickedly talented group of songwriters we admire. Huge shout outs to our glorious vocalist Josh A. Dawson and the magical musical team on Mrs. Maisel (look, we can’t help it with all the M’s), especially Stewart Lerman, Robin Urdang, Sandy Park, Annette Kudrak, and Matt Shapiro; they make us sound so good but also put up with us when we start doing the pony around the studio. When Amy Sherman-Palladino called us up and said she wanted us to write a song for a young Harry Belafonte, we thought she was punking us. Then we thought she might be a wee bit insane. Now, we think she’s the smartest, most wonderful person in the world. Always.”

–Tom Mizer and Curtis Moore, Outstanding Original Music & Lyrics nominees for the song “Maybe Monica” from The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

“What awesome news to wake up to this morning — I am deeply honored and grateful to the Television Academy for this recognition. I am also extremely proud of the hard work that goes into “What We Do in the Shadows” and share these nominations with our incredible cast, crew, FX, and everyone involved with bringing this freaky show to life. “Bat!”‘

–Stefani Robinson, Co-Showrunner, writer, and executive producer of Outstanding Comedy Series nominee, What We Do In the Shadows

“I can’t put into words what “The Great” means to me. To be recognized for playing Catherine, a character who has shaped me personally in so many ways, is a moment I will never forget. And Jean, Quinta, Rachel, Kaley, and Issa, sharing this nomination with you makes it all the more meaningful. We are on set filming season 3 right now and my partner in comedy, Nicholas Hoult broke the news to me with the crew and my fellow cast mates by my side. Wouldn’t have wanted it any other way! Getting to celebrate alongside him, Fran di Mottola, the magician production designer who builds our transportive sets, and Sharon Long, our costume designer who adorns us in her glorious creations is truly special. But it all would be meaningless without Tony McNamara’s vision. His words and imagination are what bring us to work every day and push us to “greater” heights. HUZZAH ! Thank you to the Television Academy for this unbelievable honor!”

–Elle Fanning, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series nominee for The Great

“I am thrilled beyond words for this nomination. Yes, I’ve been nominated in this category before, but this is particularly special because of the intense experience of this final season of Saul shooting, the amazing writing as Jimmy/Saul becomes yet ANOTHER iteration of himself, the wonderful work by my castmates, our amazing guest cast, and just the density of feelings in front of camera and behind in a momentous year. I am especially thrilled for my scene partner and friend Rhea Seehorn whose outstanding, wonderful, multi-facted performance is rightly being celebrated. This show is one-of-a-kind and I’ll treasure each of these high points, there have been so many, and I’m thankful for everything.”

–Bob Odenkirk, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series nominee for Better Call Saul

“I am deeply honored to be nominated alongside such brilliant and inspired work. It is the role of a lifetime and an immeasurable gift to be part of making this show. I am so proud of my fellow ensemble members and the whole Succession family. A wholehearted congratulations to all of my fellow nominees. And as we are in the midst of filming Season 4 right now, I’ll just say this: Dad – It’s On.”

–Jeremy Strong, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series nominee for Succession

“How exciting to get this kind of news when we’ve just started shooting again on Season 4! I’m so very, very proud of everyone who works on the show; magicians weaving angry, hurt, hilarious magic.”

—Sarah Snook, Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series nominee for Succession

“I’m so proud that the work of our whole team both in front of and behind the camera is recognized so warmly today by the Academy’s nominations. Today’s all night shooting schedule will feel a little less arduous with this lovely news.”

—Mark Mylod, Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series nominee for Succession

“Thank you to the Academy. I had an absolute blast directing on my favorite show and am so honored to be nominated with this talented group. It’s a privilege to have worked with Jesse Armstrong, Mark Mylod and the incredible cast and crew of Succession. It was the highlight of my pandemic.”

–Cathy Yan, Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series nominee for Succession

“Thank you to the Television Academy for this incredible recognition and to HBO, Adam McKay and Kevin Messick for inviting me to be a part of such meaningful work. I am a huge fan of Succession and beyond thrilled to have been included in such an extraordinary show. I’m grateful to share this honor with the brilliant cast and crew of Succession, and the fantastic writers who shaped the character, making him so fun to play. A special thank you and congratulations to Adam, Jesse, Brian, and Jeremy.”

–Adrien Brody, Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series nominee for Succession

“This is such an awesome surprise. Ozark was an incredible experience, I’m forever grateful for the opportunity and for Jason, Laura, Chris Mundy, Alexa Fogel, and the whole Ozark family. Ben will live in my heart always- it was an honor to play such a beautiful, complicated character.”

–Tom Pelphrey, Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series nominee for Ozark

“Thank you to the Television Academy for this amazing honor, and for supporting so many of the show’s behind-the-scenes artists. They are real-life wizards, and their passion is visible (or audible!) in every frame. Making this season was a challenging, epic ride for everyone on team Stranger, and to receive this kind of recognition at the end of the journey is truly special.”

–Matt and Ross Duffer, Creators, executive producers, directors, and writers of Outstanding Drama Series nominee, Stranger Things

“We took some big swings in Season 4. Inspired as always by the voice and vision of our Brothers Duffer, the ST cast and crew aimed to pull off storytelling that was more ambitious than we’ve ever tried before. Along the way, we were confident that if we could pull this story off, audiences would be rewarded with our most emotional and satisfying season yet. To have this season embraced by hundreds of millions of viewers around the world has been incredible, and to have it now acknowledged with these nominations from the Television Academy is so gratifying and thrilling. Chrissy: this one’s for you!”

–Shawn Levy, producer of Outstanding Drama Series nominee, Stranger Things

“Thank you to the Television Academy for recognizing the incredible work that my team and I put into Season 4 of Stranger Things. I could not have done it without the support of Netflix and The Duffer Bros!”

–Hiro Koda, Outstanding Stunt Coordinator for a Drama Series, Limited or Anthology Series or Movie nominee for Stranger Things

“Thanks so much for the nomination on a show that continues to turn my world upside down in the most glorious way. It’s a true testament that timeless songs can come back as part of a unique story, such as Stranger Things, years later like a long lost friend, while making many more new friends along the way.”

–Nora Felder, Outstanding Music Supervision nominee for Stranger Things

“Wow! This is such a huge and unexpected honor! Thank you to the Emmy voters! Thank you to the tremendous cast and crew who put this entire movie together in no-time flat. Thank you to our amazing partners at Lionsgate for always believing in and sticking with Zoey’s. And thank you to our friends and supporters at Roku for giving us a home and allowing Zoey to continue on her extraordinary journey! My heart is filled with songs at this moment!!!!”

–Austin Winsberg, writer and creator of Outstanding Television Movie nominee, Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas

“This journey on “We Feed People,” has been so eye-opening. We are beyond thrilled by this incredible recognition from our peers. This honor is an extraordinary acknowledgment of the tremendous work of José Andrés and his team at World Central Kitchen. This film, at its core, is a story about volunteerism and all the good that can happen when we come together as one community. Their mission is inspiring and gives hope for our humanity. It is a true privilege for me and our team at Imagine Documentaries to share this honor with the team on this film,​as well as our EMMY-nominated DP Kris Kaczor, and the entire team at National Geographic.”

–Ron Howard, director of Outstanding Documentary of Nonfiction Special nominee, We Feed People

“I never imagined such a beautiful film would one day be made about World Central Kitchen, paying tribute to the countless men and women who have joined us to always be there in emergencies around the world with a hot plate of food. This incredible honor is for all of them…and of course for Ron, his team at Imagine Documentaries, and the people of National Geographic, who have done an amazing job capturing the heart of not just what we do, or where we go, but why we show up. Each of us can ask that simple question, “What can I do?” People everywhere can use their know-how in their community to join whatever organization responds to what they care about. Even in our darkest times, this is the light, showing others we care. Without empathy, nothing works. With it, imagine what is possible?”

—José Andrés, subject of Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special nominee, We Feed People “I am so stoked the Academy remembered us! Our cast and crew are so happy which makes me happy! Can’t wait to celebrate with them!”

–Mike White, Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie nominee for The White Lotus “It is such an honor to be nominated for my first Emmy! I just cried so much in front of a bunch of people! Thank you so much to the Television Academy for honoring not only myself, but my fellow cast mates and Mike White. I am so proud of this show and will be forever grateful to have had this opportunity and to work alongside such incredible people and to have been stranded at this resort together.”

–Alexandria Daddario, Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie nominee for The White Lotus “This is truly the most fantastic surprise, and I am shocked! I feel so lucky to have been a part of The White Lotus, and I am thrilled for my castmates who also got recognized. Playing Shane Patton this season was extremely special, and I am truly honored. Thank you to Mike White, HBO and thank you to the Academy.”

–Jake Lacy, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie nominee for The White Lotus “I am so fxxxing thrilled to have been a part of the incredible group of people who put together the amazing White Lotus! And, I’ve said it before but I’ll say it again: Mike White, Mike White, Mike White. To be able to do a show that gets under the skin of the culture in such a creative and insightful way is an honor and a dream.”

–Connie Britton, Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie nominee for The White Lotus View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sydney Sweeney (@sydney_sweeney)

–Sydney Sweeney, Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series nominee for Euphoria and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for The White Lotus “First, I would like to share my sincere gratitude. It is a tremendous honor to be nominated together with these brilliant actors. I would like to share this honor with the Squid Game fans around the world, who showed us endless love and support, and the Squid Game team, who worked very hard to make everything possible.”

–Lee Jung-Jae, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series nominee for Squid Game “I feel so happy and honored that Squid Game became the first non-English language series to be nominated for the Emmy Awards. I hope that Squid Game’s Emmy nominations will open up even more opportunities for the whole world to enjoy and appreciate each other’s content beyond the barriers of culture and language.”

—Hwang Dong-hyuk, Writer, producer, and showrunner of Outstanding Drama Series nominee, Squid Game “Thank you so much to the Television Academy for this nomination. It’s such an honor to be in this amazing group of people! I’m also so excited for Director Hwang and my co-stars Lee Jung-jae, Park Hae-soo, Oh Young-soo and Lee You-mi. It’s incredible to be a part of a show that so many people love. I’m truly grateful for their support and guidance and especially to the viewers for showing us so much love. Thank you!”

–Jung Ho-yeon, Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series nominee for Squid Game “Thank you, Television Academy, for blessing us with another nomination for LIVE IN FRONT OF A STUDIO AUDIENCE. In addition to our fellow producers, we really want to thank our incredible cast for jumping into the shoes of those iconic characters of THE FACTS OF LIFE and DIFF’RENT STROKES and re-introducing them to a new generation of television viewers, while simultaneously celebrating the former producers, writers, cast and crew of the original productions.”

–Norman Lear and Brent Miller, Outstanding Variety Special (Live) nominees for Live in Front of a Studio Audience: The Facts of Life and Diff’rent Strokes. Lear sustains his record as the oldest Emmy nominee and winner. He turns 100 on July 27. “Everyone in this amazing Building of ours poured their hearts into making something that might connect and lift the spirits — even though there might be a murder or two in there. Now, to feel the love back from the Academy and to celebrate so many in our crazily talented team this morning is beyond an honor and it means the world to all of us, I know.”

–John Hoffman, Co-creator and writer of Outstanding Comedy Series nominee, Only Murders in the Building “I couldn’t be happier or more thrilled by this nomination. My great thanks to everyone involved especially the director Cherien Dabis and the writers of The Boy From 6B, Stephen Markley and Ben Phillipe, our great crew, the brilliant John Hoffman, and most importantly, Steve, Marty, and Selena who make for the happiest set in town. I was sad not to see James Caverly’s name among the nominees since he gave such a beautiful performance but I will think of this as a nomination for both of us since we worked so closely together. Thank you again and my thanks to the whole Murders family.”

–Nathan Lane, Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series nominee for Only Murders in the Building “How thrilled am I to have been a part of the best of the best? This nomination is the delicious cherry on top of a beautiful cake.”

–Jane Lynch, Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series nominee for Only Murders in the Building “When I think about the work the incredible women in this category have done, I’m so deeply humbled to be among them. It really is an honor just to be nominated!”

–Hannah Einbinder, Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series nominee for Hacks “I’ve got to say that this is a real career highlight! And it’s made even more special by the fact that it came from being in a series headed by my brilliant pal, Jean Smart. No words except thank, thank you, thank you….”

–Christopher McDonald, Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for Hacks “Holy fxxxing xxxx, this is fxxxing insane! For this to happen once is magic, but twice is a miracle. I’m so honoured to be included on this list of legends including two of my special Greyhounds! This is truly incredible. There has been so much love for this show and I feel unbelievably lucky to be a part of such a beautiful and talented team. What a ride. I don’t know what to say. I’m really trying to learn to swear less. Golly gee. Is that better? Ah, who the fxxx am I kidding, thank you to the Academy. This is fxxxing amazing.”

–Brett Goldstein, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series nominee for Ted Lasso “Well there’s certainly an ocean of happy tears in the AFC Richmond camp tonight! I’m particularly so chuffed and proud of our newest Greyhound Emmy nominees…just as it should be. I’m genuinely speechless about the love flowing our way…that’s all I can muster right now! Thank you so much to the Television Academy for making all our dreams come true! #youbelievedinbelieve”

–Hannah Waddingham, Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for Ted Lasso “I feel so incredibly honoured and overwhelmed. Every single person who worked on this series poured their heart and soul into it, and I am so grateful to the Television Academy for this recognition. Sebastian, Seth, DV, Rob, Craig, and the entire cast and crew, I am so thrilled for your most deserved honours. Sharing this success makes this moment of celebration so unbelievably special.”

–Lily James, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie nominee for Pam & Tommy “What an honor! SNL is the most wonderful convocation of talents and people and I share this with all the cast, writers and crew. I was on a plane watching “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” when I found out because I am a company man. Stream Peacock now.”

–Bowen Yang, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series nominee for Saturday Night Live “It’s never been more paramount to tell and celebrate diverse stories that remind us how connected we all are. We’re humbled and honored to receive these six nominations today for the series, including one for our amazing hosts the Fab Five. We have incredible partners in Netflix and ITV who are committed to shining a spotlight on this groundbreaking series, allowing it to connect deeply amongst fans while continuing to elevate awareness for the LGBTQIA+ community.”

–David Collins, Scout Productions Co-Founder and Creator of Outstanding Structured Reality Program, Queer Eye “We’re thrilled that Queer Eye S6 has been nominated for The Emmy! It’s especially sweet to get the news while we’re in production and can celebrate together with The Fab 5 and our crew. We’re proud to be acknowledged by our peers in a landscape of amazing television.”

–Jennifer Lane, Showrunner and executive producer of Outstanding Structure Program nominee, Queer Eye “Thank you to the TV Academy for supporting DOPESICK with an amazing 14 nominations and acknowledging so many involved in the making of the show who were so deservingly recognized today for their good work — Danny Strong, Warren Littlefield, Barry Levinson, John Goldwyn, Karen Rosenfelt, Beth Macy, Checco Varese, C. Chi-yoon Chung, Douglas Crise, Nick Offord, Ryan Collins, Jay Meagher, and my fellow actors Kaitlyn Dever, Mare Winningham, Will Poulter, Peter Saarsgaard, Michael Stuhlbarg and Hulu, who has been incredibly supportive of our show. As an Executive Producer and actor, it’s a privilege to work in this community and I am so grateful that we were able to shine a light on the innocent individuals and families affected by opioid addiction. I am incredibly proud of our work here and appreciative of the warm reception the show has received, not just from peers but real folks, too.”

–Michael Keaton, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie nominee for Dopesick “Thank you to the Television Academy for honoring Dopesick with so many nominations. I’m so proud of the incredible group of artists who put their hearts and souls into telling this important story.”

–Danny Strong, Creator, writer, and director of Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, Dopesick “To be on such a special show like Barry is already the greatest gift, but this takes it to the next level. It’s an honor to be nominated alongside so many incredible actors. Feeling a lot of gratitude right now…”

–Anthony Carrigan, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series nominee for Barry “I am floored and honored this morning by the six Emmy nominations for The Dropout. I am not good at making statements– and I can’t lower my voice, because this is written. I’ll just say thank you– to the writers, directors, crew, executives– thank you to all the people who put their heart and soul into telling this story about the importance of science, about the importance of truth, about the importance of journalism and bureaucracy in the middle of a pandemic. And thank you so much to the people who watched and championed this show. There was so much incredible television made this year under very difficult circumstances, and I feel so lucky to be a part of this creative moment. Thank you to every crew member, actor, director, writer who put on a mask and went to work this year. And thank you for listening and watching.”

–Liz Meriwether, Showrunner, executive producer, and writer of Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series or Movie nominee, The Dropout “Wow! So thrilled and honored to be among this group of incredibly talented casting directors. And I am so very happy for everyone involved in the show, and I am so proud of this outstanding cast. Thank you so much, Academy members!”

–Jeanie Bacharach, Outstanding Casting of a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie nominee for The Dropout “We are honored by the nominations and thrilled that George Carlin’s voice continues to resonate. We need him now more than ever.”

–Judd Apatow and Michael Bonfiglio, Co-directors and executive producers of George Carlin’s American Dream “It’s an incredible honor to be recognized for bringing 1880s New York City to life on screen. On behalf of The Gilded Age’s entire production design team, thank you to our peers in the Television Academy, HBO, Universal TV, and our producers Julian Fellowes, Gareth Neame, Michael Engler, Salli Richardson-Whitfield and David Crockett. This nomination was possible because of the cast and crew’s collaboration, vision, and dedication. We are so grateful.”

–Bob Shaw, Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Period Or Fantasy Program (One Hour Or More) nominee for The Gilded Age “Arcane’s Emmy nominations for “Outstanding Animated Program” and “Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation” have left us in shock! It’s hard to put into words what it means to be nominated alongside such a fantastic group of creators and projects. The six year journey to Arcane wouldn’t have been possible without the 400+ professionals who gave it their heart; our colleagues at Riot and their incredible passion for these League of Legends characters, our friends at Fortiche and their top-notch animation, our partners at Netflix and their support and belief in our story, the voice actors who have breathed life into our characters across a multitude of languages, our fantastic writers, producers, external vendors, musicians, sound & VO studios, and so many more…and of course, our League players who have invested in our world, our champions, and our stories for years…this is, and always has been, for you! THANK YOU to the Television Academy for giving us this recognition!”

–Christian Linke, Outstanding Animated Program nominee for Arcane “We’re honored to be nominated in this category and appreciate how much our show has resonated with both audiences and the Television Academy alike. I speak for the entire cast and crew when I say thank you so much for this incredible opportunity. We applaud this cast for opening up their lives and showing the many highs and lows that come with chasing your dreams, and being strong and successful women finding the ‘keys’ to their own success. Along with our partners at Lionsgate and Netflix, we’re honored to deliver an aspirational and fun series into so many people’s homes…whether they are for sale or not!”

–Adam DiVello, Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program nominee for Selling Sunset “An Emmy would be the most exciting achievement for all of us on Selling Sunset and this nomination is an unbelievable honor. Being a part of this show the last few years with my castmates and close friends has been an experience of a lifetime, and I appreciate every fan who watches us and becomes a part of this journey. And none of this would be possible without the amazing production team as well as the incredible team at Netflix.”

–Jason Oppenheim, Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program nominee for Selling Sunset “It’s so exciting when the audience finds a show that you’re truly passionate about, and I’m beyond thrilled to have LOVE IS BLIND be embraced in this way, with an Emmy nomination. All of us at Kinetic are truly excited and grateful!”

–Chris Coelen, Outstanding Structured Reality Program nominee for Love Is Blind “Cheer would not be possible without the incredibly hard working athletes and coaches of Navarro College Cheer and Trinity Valley Community College Cheer. The past two years were tough — mentally, physically, emotionally — but it was important we captured it authentically and we’re grateful to the TV Academy for recognizing their story is one worth continuing to tell.”

–Greg Whiteley, Executive producer and director of Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program nominee, Cheer “Like so many shows recognized this year, our cast and crew worked in the teeth of the pandemic to bring a complicated story to life. Collaborating with these people, and with Monica Lewinsky in particular, was a life-changing experience. I’m thrilled for the brilliant Sarah Paulson and for our incredibly gifted hair, makeup, and prosthetic artists. And I’m so grateful to the TV Academy for recognizing my contribution with this nomination for writing. What an honor.”

–Sarah Burgess, Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie nominee for Impeachment: American Crime Story