The 2022 Emmy nominations will be announced live this morning in a virtual event hosted by J.B. Smoove (Curb Your Enthusiasm), Melissa Fumero (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), and Television Academy chairman and CEO Frank Scherma. Starting at 8:30am PT / 11:30am ET, you can watch the livestream at Emmys.com or right here at Awards Daily TV below!

Awards Daily TV will post the 2022 Emmy nominations as soon as they’re available. Check back throughout the day for nominee reactions, analysis, and a Team ADTV podcast.