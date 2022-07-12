HBO’s Succession led all fields at the 2022 Emmy Awards nomination announcement. The drama series received a whopping 25 nominations thanks to a very strong showing in the acting races. AppleTV+’s Ted Lasso and HBO’s The White Lotus followed with 20 nominations each, leading both Comedy and Limited Series races.

The Primetime Emmy Awards will be telecast live on NBC on September 12, 2022, at 8PM ET.

Here are the major nominations in Drama, Comedy, and Limited Series races. You can find the full list of nominations at Emmys.com.

Drama Series

“Better Call Saul” (AMC)

“Euphoria” (HBO)

“Ozark” (Netflix)

“Severance” (Apple TV+)

“Squid Game” (Netflix)

“Stranger Things” (Netflix)

“Succession” (HBO)

“Yellowjackets” (Showtime)

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman (“Ozark”)

Brian Cox (“Succession”)

Lee Jung-jae (“Squid Game”)

Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”)

Adam Scott (“Severance”)

Jeremy Strong (“Succession”)

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”)

Laura Linney (“Ozark”)

Melanie Lynskey (“Yellowjackets”)

Sandra Oh (“Killing Eve”)

Reese Witherspoon (“The Morning Show”)

Zendaya (“Euphoria”)

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Nicolas Braun (“Succession”)

Billy Crudup (“The Morning Show”)

Kieran Culkin (“Succession”)

Park Hae-soo (“Squid Game”)

Matthew Macfadyen (“Succession”)

John Turturro (“Severance”)

Christopher Walken (“Severance”)

Oh Yeong-su (“Squid Game”)

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Patricia Arquette (“Severance”)

Julia Garner (“Ozark”)

Jung Ho-yeon (“Squid Game”)

Christina Ricci (“Yellowjackets”)

Rhea Seehorn (“Better Call Saul”)

J. Smith-Cameron (“Succession”)

Sarah Snooke (“Succession”)

Sidney Sweeney (“Euphoria”)

Comedy Series

“Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

“Barry” (HBO)

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” (HBO)

“Hacks” (HBO)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon Prime Video)

“Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

“Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)

“What We Do in the Shadows” (FX)

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Donald Glover (“Atlanta”)

Bill Hader (“Barry”)

Nicholas Hoult (“The Great”)

Steve Martin (“Only Murders in the Building”)

Martin Short (“Only Murders in the Building”)

Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”)

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”)

Kaley Cuoco (“The Flight Attendant”)

Elle Fanning (“The Great”)

Issa Rae (“Insecure”)

Jean Smart (“Hacks”)

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan (“Barry”)

Brett Goldstein (“Ted Lasso”)

Toheeb Jimoh (“Ted Lasso”)

Nick Mohammed (“Ted Lasso”)

Tony Shalhoub (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Tyler James Williams (“Abbott Elementary”)

Henry Winkler (“Barry”)

Bowen Yang (“Saturday Night Live”)

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Hannah Einbinder (“Hacks”)

Janelle James (“Abbott Elementary”)

Kate McKinnon (“Saturday Night Live”)

Sarah Niles (“Ted Lasso”)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (“Abbott Elementary”)

Juno Temple (“Ted Lasso”)

Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso”)

Limited Series

“Dopesick” (Hulu)

“The Dropout” (Hulu)

“Inventing Anna” (Netflix)

“Pam and Tommy” (Hulu)

“The White Lotus” (HBO)

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Colin Firth (“The Staircase”)

Andrew Garfield (“Under the Banner of Heaven”)

Oscar Isaac (“Scenes From a Marriage”)

Michael Keaton (“Dopesick”)

Himesh Patel (“Station Eleven”)

Sebastian Stan (“Pam and Tommy”)

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Toni Collette (“The Staircase”)

Julia Garner (“Inventing Anna”)

Lily James (“Pam and Tommy”)

Sarah Paulson (“Impeachment: American Crime Story”)

Margaret Qualley (“Maid”)

Amanda Seyfried (“The Dropout”)

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Murray Bartlett (“The White Lotus”)

Jake Lacy (“The White Lotus”)

Will Poulter (“Dopesick”)

Seth Rogen (“Pam & Tommy”)

Peter Sarsgaard (“Dopesick”)

Michael Stuhlbarg (“Dopesick”)

Steve Zahn (“The White Lotus”)

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Connie Britton (“The White Lotus”)

Jennifer Coolidge (“The White Lotus”)

Alexandra Daddario (“The White Lotus”)

Kaitlyn Dever (“Dopesick”)

Natasha Rothwell (“The White Lotus”)

Sydney Sweeney (“The White Lotus”)

Mare Winningham (“Dopesick”)

Variety Talk Series

“The Daily Show With Trevor Noah” (Comedy Central)

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (ABC)

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” (HBO)

“Late Night With Seth Meyers” (NBC)

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (CBS)

Competition Program

“The Amazing Race” (CBS)

“Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls” (Amazon Prime Video)

“Nailed It!” (Netflix)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (VH1)

“Top Chef” (Bravo)

“The Voice” (NBC)