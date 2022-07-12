Nominations for the 74th Annual Emmy Awards dropped today, and Team ADTV assembles to break down the good, the bad, and the ugly. HBO’s Succession led the pack with a huge 25 nominations. AppleTV+’s Ted Lasso and HBO’s The White Lotus followed with 20 nominations. What surprises did we encounter? What were the most egregious omissions? Which series and actors appear poised for a win next September? We talk about everything Emmy related this week at the Water Cooler.

