With the 2022 Emmy nominations behind us, AppleTV+ begins to look forward to next year’s Emmy race with Five Days at Memorial. Starring the ludicrously overdue Vera Farmiga and Emmy-winner Cherry Jones, the limited series looks at the true story of a New Orleans hospital during Hurricane Katrina and its unspeakable aftermath. Both Farmiga and Jones appear to give tremendous performances and could be Emmy contenders in the 2023 season.

Executive produced and written by Academy Award winner John Ridley and Emmy Award winner Carlton Case, Five Days at Memorial premieres with three episodes on August 12 and concludes September 16.